How did New Hampshire's Dixville Notch vote on Election Day 2024? See the results

There was a presidential tie at Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump earning three votes each in the first Election Day vote.

Polling in the township opened at midnight on Tuesday, and all six of its residents voted on who would become the next president of the United States, according to New Hampshire's Secretary of State's website.

Dixville Notch is a remote, unincorporated township in New Hampshire, around 10 miles east of Vermont.

The polls close when "all have voted."

All six of the township's residents came together at midnight local time. Three voted for Harris, and three voted for Trump, reflecting the election's close poll predictions.

There is one more person registered to vote in the township than in 2020, when it only had five residents.

People stand near a board showing vote tallies during the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, U.S., November 5, 2024.

When does the rest of New Hampshire get to vote?

A man votes in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, U.S., November 5, 2024.

Voting times in New Hampshire vary on the town or city.

In Concord, the state's capital, voting takes place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., while in Eaton, people can place their votes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Secretary of State's website.

In Millsfield, about 5 miles southeast of Dixville, voting also takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To view the polling hours of a specific area in the state, click here.

Split votes differ from primary

While the election was split 50/50, the primaries had a different result.

During the 2024 presidential primary elections, all six residents voted for presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate and the former ambassador to the United Nations.

A decades-old tradition

The midnight tradition began in 1960.

Voting at midnight started in Dixville Notch when Neil Tillotson lead a successful campaign at the New Hampshire Legislature to recognize the town as a stand-alone voting precinct, according to CBS News.

"It's an unincorporated township, and at that point, it wasn't authorized to do anything," Tom Tillotson, Neil's son and current Town Moderator told the network. "They got together, nine people, and voted at midnight," Tillotson said. "I don't think there was much press coverage that first year … but that started the tradition."

