Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Rekindle Their Relationship During Their Public Reunion?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently writing the next chapter of their decades-long love story. Whether it's an epilogue or the start of a whole 'nother book remains to be seen.

On September 14, the recent exes were spotted outside of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, where they reportedly had lunch with their kids. While many fans thought Affleck looked “mad” in photos shared by DeuxMoi's Instagram, the celebrity gossip account claimed that was not the case. “There are a lot of pics of him smiling but you could see the kids in them so we didn't post,” DeuxMoi wrote in one response.

Though multiple publications have shared more photos of the actor in good spirits, reports about the Bennifer reunion are all over the place. The Daily Mail honed in on the pair's “tense” body language, while Page Six published a more uplifting narrative.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing,” an anonymous source told Page Six on September 14. "The kids are with them, but at a separate table.” Kissing?! Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce on August 20!

So, are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck giving their relationship a third try? Not so fast, says People. According to their source, the meetup was purely for the sake of their blended family. "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," the source told People. "[Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner), while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The teenagers (and 12-year-old Samuel) have grown close since their step-parents got together in 2021, though 18-year-old Violet Affleck was not photographed at the recent outing.

People's source continued, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer [Lopez] doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."

