Did Kyle Filipowski trip Harrison Ingram during the Duke-UNC game? Depends who you ask

Everyone saw Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram wind up laying on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night.

The difference of opinion in how they ended up there during the strange first-half play in UNC’s 84-79 win over the Blue Devils depends on your point of view.

In the moment, Ingram and UNC coach Hubert Davis implored game officials to call a flagrant foul on Filipowski, who stuck his leg out behind him as he was trying to stand up. Ingram, running up the court to join his team’s offensive rush after picking himself up off the ground, tripped over Filipowski’s right leg.

“We’ll look back and see what happened,” Ingram said after the game. “I feel like he tripped me, but I’m not really sure. I haven’t seen the film yet.”

The 7-foot Filipowski denied attempting to trip the 6-7 Ingram.

“I’m not really too sure how that whole situation happened to be honest,” Filipowski said “I just, I was literally just getting up. My foot slipped. I don’t know how I caught him.”

Filipowski added that he thought he was the only player from either team left on that end of the court.

“I didn’t see him coming from anywhere,” Filipowski said. “I didn’t even know he was he was back with me. I thought I was only one left.”

Over on UNC’s bench, Davis immediately yelled for the game officials to penalize Duke and Filipowski. When play stopped a short time later, Ingram approached official Ted Valentine, saying, “He tripped me! He tripped me!”

“I thought he did,” Ingram said. “I wasn’t sure if it was a basketball play but I have to look at the film.”

Game officials did not call a flagrant foul on Filipowski. They didn’t even go to the replay monitor to review the play.