Did LeBron James Or Michael Jordan Make More Insane Clutch Shots?

LeBron James delivered yet another match-winning moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers, nailing the buzzer beater that put the Cavs 3-0 up in their series against the Toronto Raptors.

GettyImages-955151530 More

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the game tied and just eight seconds left on the clock, James dribbled the length of the court before nonchalantly sinking a running one-hander at the buzzer, giving the Cavs a 105-103 win.

Trending: James Comey Versus Donald Trump: Who Do Americans Trust More?

The win means the 2016 NBA champions are one game away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive season and could eliminate the Raptors for the third consecutive season.





Toronto must be sick of the sight of James, who ended the game with 38 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes.

LeBron’s latest exploit revived the discussion over whether he can genuinely be considered a better player than Michael Jordan. That particular debate will continue until LeBron retires and probably long after that but, at least in one aspect of the game, he has already surpassed MJ.

Don't miss: Waffle House Shooting Hero Still Hasn't Heard From Donald Trump

According to ESPN Stats & Info, LeBron has already hit five buzzer-beaters —calculated as go-ahead shots in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime—in his postseason career, two more than Jordan did during his 15 seasons in the NBA.





The three-time NBA champion clinched his first playoff buzzer-beater in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Orlando Magic in 2009, but Cleveland was eventually eliminated by the Magic.

His next buzzer-beater came during his stint in Miami, in Game One of the 2013 conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, while in his second spell with the Cavs he scored a game-winning shot in Game Four of the 2015 conference semifinals against the Chicago Bulls.

Most popular: Study: Millennials Waiting Much Longer To Have Sex, 1-In-8 Virgins At 26

LeBron also has a slightly better percentage when it comes to clutch shots, landing 47 percent of his attempted game-winning shots, compared to Jordan’s 45 percent. Saturday night’s buzzer-beater also saw the four-time MVP become the first player in the last 15 seasons to clinch multiple buzzer beaters in the same postseasons, given he had already nailed one in Game Three of the Cavs’ first-round series against the Pacers.

That particular shot bore a striking resemblance to Jordan’s match-winning shot against the Cavs in May 1989, which gave the Chicago Bulls a 101-100 win in Game Five of their first-round series and eliminated Cleveland.

Both shots came after a timeout and both saw the ball inbounded with three seconds left. Both LeBron and Jordan drifted to their left, taking exactly two dribbles before releasing the winning shot.

The Cavs were also the victims in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 1993, when Jordan’s buzzer-beater saw Chicago sweep Cleveland 4-0, while Jordan’s this and final buzzer beater came four years later, as the Bulls took a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.