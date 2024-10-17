How Did “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 End? What to Know About the Legal Drama's Cliffhanger Before Watching Season 3

In the final episode of 'The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2, the verdict on Haller's latest case is in

Warning: The Lincoln Lawyer spoilers ahead!

When it comes to criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), the drama never ceases — and season 2 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer was no exception.

Based on the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s best-selling The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness, the second season of the legal drama follows Haller as he deals with yet another murder case.

In typical Lincoln Lawyer fashion, things were complicated. Not only does Haller spend the season defending a potential murderer, but that potential murderer is also his love interest, Lisa Trammel, who has been accused of murdering real estate developer Mitchell Bondurant.

With Trammel’s fate held between her boyfriend and a jury, it’s unclear throughout the season how things will end. Plus, Haller’s life was threatened again, leaving a cliffhanger that’s kept fans yearning for more in season 3, which dropped on Netflix on Oct. 17, 2024.

So, how did season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer end? Here’s everything to know about the final moments of the Netflix series, from Izzy Letts’ place at Haller & Associates to Trammel’s verdict.

Does Haller win the case in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Netflix Merrin Dungey, John Pirruccello, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer

Yes, Haller wins the case and saves his client and love interest, Lisa Trammell, from prison time at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

While Lorna Crane (Becki Newton), a legal aide at Haller & Associates and Haller's second ex-wife, was concerned that the case’s conflict of interest would cost them a win, Haller and Trammel prevailed. But it wasn’t as straightforward as it sounds.

The prosecutor on the case had proof that the blood on Trammel’s gardening gloves and hammer was from Mitchell Bondurant, the murder victim. Paired with Trammel’s well-known dislike of the businessman, the prosecutor was able to suggest that Trammel had a motive.

However, Haller gained new evidence from one of Trammel’s employees to suggest that the case was tied to a building inspector who could have planted evidence at her place.

Who killed Mitchell Bondurant?

Lara Solanki/Netflix Michael Goorjian in The Lincoln Lawyer

With Trammel off the hook, one question remained: Who did kill Bondurant?

According to Haller & Associates’ investigator, Cisco Wojciechowski, an Eagle Couriers van was across the street from the scene of the crime on the day and time of the murder. Eagle Couriers is co-owned by Alex Grant, who worked with Bondurant and has Armenian mob ties, making him a prime suspect.

But as the ninth episode of the season comes to a close, René, an employee of Trammel’s, recognizes Walter Kim, a building inspector who did a “surprise check” at Trammel’s restaurant the day before her arrest. With this new evidence, Haller thinks Kim may be responsible for planting evidence at Trammel’s place, making him the new suspect. And if that wasn’t enough, Kim also had a connection to Grant — he took bribes from him to sign off on his building inspections.

At the episode’s end, it’s still unclear whether Kim acted on his own or was paid by Grant to murder Bondurant, but given the van, the show favors that Grant was in charge. Haller concludes that Kim killed Bondurant, but — plot twist — Kim has gone missing and Wojciechowski doesn’t think he’s hiding.

“Whatever went down, I got a bad feeling that Grant decided to shut Kim up permanently,” Wojciechowski explains.

How does The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 end?

Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elliott Gould in The Lincoln Lawyer

Despite helping Trammel get acquitted of murder charges in the slaying of Bondurant, Haller quickly realizes that she has been lying to him. While spending time with his daughter he has a breakthrough, recognizing that Trammel had used one of her staff members to pretend to be her husband.

When Haller confronts Trammel, the truth comes out: she didn't want to sell to Bondurant because she had killed her husband years prior and buried him on her property. Selling would mean construction and a potential for authorities to find out about her murderous secret. While Haller hesitates to call the police, Crane jumps in and helps get Trammel arrested.

In the final moments of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, a bereft Haller gets a lead on a new case and goes to see the body of the murder victim. Haller and fans are in for a big reveal when the cloth is pulled back on the corpse, and they see that the victim is a character from season 1, Gloria Days, who worked as an informant for Haller.

After dinner with his mentor David “Legal” Siegel, Haller gets a final surprise (and the audience gets a cliffhanger): as he heads out to get in his car, Haller almost gets run over by another speeding car.

In a classic Lincoln Lawyer twist, Haller’s not in the clear yet.

Is Letts leaving Haller & Associates?

Lara Solanki/Netflix Jazz Raycole in The Lincoln Lawyer

Given that Letts’ dominant storyline throughout season 2 followed her desire to open up her own dance studio, fans of the show worried that she’d be leaving the show for good.

While Letts is done driving Haller as her full-time gig, she isn’t gone for good. After having secured a studio space, the building owner raises the rent on Letts in what she thinks is an act of discrimination. To prove it, Crane feigns interest in the space, goes to see the studio and gets a lower rent price. Then, they confront the lawyer, threaten to sue and Letts gets the studio.

But it’s still a pricey spot, so with the purchase of her new dance studio, she’s strapped for cash and asks Haller if she can continue working part-time to fund her dream.

Do Wojciechowski and Crane get married in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

Lara Solanki/Netflix Angus Sampson, Becki Newton in The Lincoln Lawyer

Yes, Wojciechowski and Crane finally get hitched in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

Despite Wojciechowski’s reservations about having a large wedding, he ends up admitting to wanting a traditional celebration. But it’s not all so simple. He and Crane come to learn that their venue has been double booked, meaning they can’t get married as planned. After all the fuss about having a big ceremony, they have to pivot.

In the end, the couple have a courthouse wedding, just the two of them. It’s followed by a surprise reception, planned by Wojciechowski and held at Letts’ studio, which is filled with their best friends.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 about?

Netflix Devon Graye, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer

With the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix on Oct. 17, 2024, Garcia-Rulfo told Tudum, “This season is very exciting.”

The third installment of the legal drama boasts 10 episodes, derived from The Gods of Guilt, the fifth work in Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer book series. According to showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey, The Gods of Guilt is Connelly’s best work in the collection.

As for what happens to Haller in season 3, Garcia-Rulfo explained, “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty.”

Where can I watch The Lincoln Lawyer?

Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer

All seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are available to stream on Netflix.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will be released on Oct. 17, 2024.



