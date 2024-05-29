‘I did a “Mickey Mouse” degree and now I’m a CEO earning a six-figure salary’

Timothy Sigsworth
·5 min read
Mickey mouse degrees
Mickey mouse degrees

When Andrew Gardner graduated from the University of Salford with a 2:1 in sports and leisure management, he remembers being asked why he had just spent three years getting a “degree in push-ups”. 26 years later, he runs his own recruitment consultancy and takes home a six-figure salary. “I must admit, my ‘mickey mouse degree’ allowed me to buy a house in Spain,” he says. “When I sit on my roof terrace with a glass of wine, I smile to myself.”

Rishi Sunak has announced a crackdown on so-called ‘useless’ degrees; university courses which do not offer students value for money, a route into work or a decent wage. Fees for degrees with foundation years are to be reduced, graduate salaries will be taken into account when judging course quality and courses where high proportions of graduates do not go into work or further education will see student numbers capped.

From comics and e-sports to performing arts and media studies, there is a wide variety of courses being offered by British universities which do not seemingly offer a straightforward route into employment. Yet many have taken umbrage at the Prime Minister’s rhetoric, arguing that a degree is about more than just what you learn in lectures and seminars – and that where you go and what you study does not define your future.

Data compiled by The Telegraph shows a wide gulf in post-graduation earnings between students studying the same course at different universities. Department for Education data from 2020-21 shows that creative arts students from Bournemouth University took home an average £31,000 five years after graduating, £19,700 more than at Wirral Metropolitan College. At Loughborough, graduates who did media studies had average salaries of £38,300 five years on, compared to £16,100 at the University of Hull. In combined and general studies, Bath graduates picked up £35,100 more (£44,200) than their counterparts at Swansea (£9,100).

Jack Taylor-Stocks, 27, is one Bournemouth alumnus who smarts at the suggestion his degree in game design was pointless, since he broke into the highly competitive video game industry after graduating in 2021. “I never intended to go to uni, so I just picked a creative course which sounded fun,” he recalls. “You’d hear people on nights out scoff a bit at the course title. I think a lot of it was because they thought I was just playing video games, whereas making them is totally different. I now work as a game designer and without that course I wouldn’t know how to even do a fraction of what I do now. It helped me learn the lingo and software while building my network.”

For many, what is most memorable about university is the friendships, experiences and extracurricular activities they did there – not what is learnt or which institution is attended. Adam Collins, a 54-year-old career coach and former advertising director at Nike and Saatchi & Saatchi, holds that this is also the main way in which going to university improves one’s career prospects.

Adam Collins
Adam Collins says his degree got him on the ladder

“Education is massively important because university is as much a social experience as an academic one. It is about building empathy for others and meeting people from different perspectives,” he argues. “People from every possible type of background can become successful and where you go for your degree and what you study is no different. I don’t think we should be restricting them at all. In my experience studying with purpose on any course builds the determination, self-confidence and empathy that my highest-achieving clients show when they are at the top of their game.”

“Any degree shows a possible employer you have the ability to learn, develop and stick at something,” adds Gardner, 48, who founded Peak Talent Limited after 12 years as a senior executive at recruitment firm Reed. “I’m not going to say my degree did everything for me but it got me on the ladder by showing I could develop and learn. I met my girlfriend, now wife, at Salford so my ‘mickey mouse degree’ got me a family as well, I guess.”

This is the element of the university experience which also resonates with Katrina Fox, 49, the founder and director of international branding consultancy Peters-Fox. She graduated from Staffordshire University with a 2:1 in radio, film and TV studies in 1995 and admits to getting a “bee in my bonnet” whenever disparaging comments are made about degrees such as hers.

Katrina Fox
Katrina Fox found university eye-opening

She says: “I got a 2:1 and was the first girl in my family to go to university. Coming from an Irish Catholic background and a working-class family in Leeds, the first time I met someone from a family [where the parents were] divorced was at university and the first time I met someone who went to boarding school was there too. It really opened my eyes to a wider social demographic across the country to where I was originally from.

“Now I run my own business, I don’t feel I’ve missed out by not doing a business degree. In fact, I think it has helped me because I probably think about fixing problems in business in a different way to someone who has been taught how to solve a problem. Don’t think that the decision you make about university is the decision that you have to base your career on for the rest of your life. It is going to change so cut yourself some slack, be open-minded, learn from others and do what you want to do.”

Are you another success story after reading a “Mickey Mouse” degree? Please share your story in the comments section below

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

    Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...

  • OCAD sued for $1M over alleged failure to protect Jewish students

    A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and

  • A Missouri fifth grader raised enough money to pay off his entire school’s meal debt

    Kids can now eat without breaking the piggy bank – at least, at Thomas Ultican Elementary School – thanks to fifth grader Daken Kramer.

  • 'We're resilient,' principal says after shooting at Jewish girls school in Toronto

    TORONTO — Students and staff at a Toronto Jewish girls school that was the target of a shooting over the weekend are shaken but undeterred, the principal said Monday as police continue to investigate the incident. Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School said some students were apprehensive about attending classes on Monday but everyone showed up. "We are united, we're resilient, we're optimistic and we trust in God and we are not going to be deterred," Vidal said in a phone

  • A Final Graduation Requirement: Making Sense of Protest

    NEW YORK — Standing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, Mariame Sissoko began to speak in a voice trembling, ever so slightly. Growing up in Philadelphia, Sissoko was outspoken, a high achiever, captain of the high school debate team. In other words, just the sort of person who would go to Barnard College, run for student government and wind up giving a graduation speech before an audience of 4,700 university officials, classmates and parents. Sissoko, 22, who uses nonbinary pronouns, had bee

  • U of T files for injunction to evict pro-Palestinian encampment

    The University of Toronto has filed for a court injunction to evict pro-Palestinian protesters encamped on the school's downtown campus, with the student-led demonstrators saying they won't leave until their demands are met. U of T president Meric Gertler said in an online post Monday that the school's lawyers have requested the Ontario Superior Court of Justice hear the request for an injunction on an expedited basis. The injunction requests that the court authorize the Toronto Police Service,

  • Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

    Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen.

  • B.C. university withdraws from embattled drug insurance program

    A British Columbia university says it has withdrawn from an insurance cost-savings program at the centre of a past union grievance and an instructor's ongoing human rights complaint alleging it previously prevented him from accessing "life-changing" medication.Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is withdrawing from Manulife's optional DrugWatch program following "faculty concerns," it announced in an April 24 email sent to faculty and shared with CBC News. Launched in 2015, DrugWatch analyzes

  • U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

    Protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto said Tuesday they will stay at the site despite threats of discipline from the school and a looming legal action. Protesters reaffirmed their commitment to the encampment as the university seeks expedited court scheduling for its request for an injunction. "Having been threatened by the university with academic sanctions, including suspension and expulsion, having been threatened with arrest and police violence — despite all

  • Why are professors trying to escape their jobs?

    The Facebook group that offers a look inside the crisis in higher education

  • College in Detroit suspends in-person classes because of pro-Palestinian camp

    DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit suspended in-person classes Tuesday and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with a pro-Palestinian encampment that sprouted last week.

  • Kaffiyehs and pickets: UCLA, UC Davis workers strike over treatment at pro-Palestinian protests

    Workers at UCLA and UC Davis are on strike over allegations their rights were violated by UC's actions against pro-Palestinian protests.

  • MUN pro-palestine protesters disappointed after meeting with university president

    MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi

  • Pause to nominee program disappointing, says Yukon University official

    An official at Yukon University says the territory's decision to pause the Yukon Nominee Program will have an impact on international students and graduates — but she also says it shouldn't affect the school's recruitment efforts.Shelagh Rowles, provost at Yukon University, says that news of the Yukon Nominee Program pause was disappointing, and sudden. She said the university administration heard the news as everybody else did, after the government announced the change earlier this month. Inter

  • Western University protest camp entering Day 20 after sit-down ends quickly

    Monday marks Day 20 of the pro-Palestine encampment at Western University, with protesters pushing to meet again with school officials following a session they say ended abruptly over a retired professor's involvement. With some Canadian schools taking a harder stance on their own encampments, protesters remained dug in outside Western's University Community Centre this weekend following a failed meeting with school officials that protesters say lasted mere minutes. University officials did not

  • B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action

    VANCOUVER — Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.

  • Alberta government pondering whether schools need rules about smartphones, other devices

    Alberta's education minister is considering whether the province's schools need consistent rules about cellphones and other smart devices in classrooms.Ontario and Quebec are both imposing provincial bans on students using cell phones during class time, except when teachers say they need the devices for schoolwork.Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says a sample of 16 school authorities across the province found more than half lacked any smartphone use policy."I hear very frequently

  • U of T seeking injunction to clear protest encampment from downtown campus

    TORONTO — The University of Toronto says it's seeking an injunction to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from its downtown campus. A statement posted this morning from university president Meric Gertler says the school is asking the court for an expedited case conference. University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters didn't co

  • Next steps for U of T encampment

    The University of Toronto has filed a court injunction to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown campus as students continue divestment demands. Robert Brym, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, joins Candace Daniel with more on how Canadians are feeling about university encampments.

  • Royal photographer claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was a ‘miserable day’

    ‘I can tell you now it was the worst royal wedding I ever did,’ photographer says