'I Did Not Handle This Right': US Defense Secretary Apologizes for Withholding Cancer Diagnosis

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has apologized for not disclosing his prostate cancer diagnosis to President Joe Biden, the Defense Department, and the general public.

Austin acknowledged recent health issues that twice led him away from his official duties. He explained that his decision not to disclose his medical condition was rooted in his desire for personal privacy.

“I did not handle this right,” he said. “The American people have a right to know if their leaders are facing health challenges that might affect their ability to perform their duties, even temporarily. So, a wider circle should have been notified, especially the president.”

On January 9, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center announced that Austin had undergone a prostatectomy on December 22. He “recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning,” but was admitted back in the hospital on January 1 for complications from the procedure.

“I’m recovering well but, as you can see, I’m still recovering,” Austin said on February 1. Credit: US Department of Defense via Storyful