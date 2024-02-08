Did police follow protocol during domestic disturbance call involving a city official?

Officials in Greensboro are working on getting access to police body-camera footage from an alleged assault involving the city manager and his two adult daughters, according to WFDD, an NPR affiliate in Winston-Salem.

The Greensboro City Council filed a court order to see the footage and ensure the four officers who responded to the domestic disturbance call on Dec. 28 from City Manager Taiwo “Tai” Jaiyeoba’s home were following proper protocol.

Jaiyeoba, who once was the Charlotte planning director before being named city manager in Greensboro in 2021, did not immediately respond to The Charlotte Observer’s email and phone call requests for comment.

According to WFDD, the 911 caller said to the dispatcher: “Hello?! My dad is an abuser! … He’s trying to say that I hit him and pushed him and his arm is broken. He’s a very powerful man!”

Jaiyeoba was not arrested or charged with a crime.

A hearing will be held on Monday to determine whether the superior court judge will comply with the city’s request for body-cam footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.