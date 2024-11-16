Who Did Priscilla Presley Date After Elvis? All About Her Famous Relationships — and Why She’ll Never Marry Again

Priscilla Presley dated Robert Kardashian Sr. before his marriage to Kris Jenner

Ron Galella via Getty and SGranitz/WireImage Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1976; Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi

Priscilla Presley never married after her 1972 divorce from Elvis Presley, but she has had a few long-term relationships since.

Following her and Elvis' split, the TV star dated multiple famous faces, including Robert Kardashian Sr., TV producer Marco Garibaldi, with whom she shares son Navarone, and Nigel Lythgoe. She also had rumored romances with actor Richard Gere and singer Julio Iglesias in the '80s, though neither of those relationships have been confirmed by the stars.

Despite her relationships over the years, she told a crowd at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas in 2023 that she never had a desire to walk down the aisle a second time — especially while Elvis was still alive.

“I just don't think that he could handle that,” she said of the “Blue Suede Shoes" singer, adding, “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him."

Keep reading to find out more about Priscilla Presley’s relationships after Elvis.

Mike Stone

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Priscilla Presley sits with her boyfriend, karate instructor Mike Stone, at a kung fu tournament in April 1975

Priscilla began a relationship with karate instructor Mike Stone prior to the end of her marriage to Elvis.

According to Stone, who opened up about their relationship in a 2021 interview, he and Priscilla got to know each other through Chuck Norris’ karate school in Sherman Oaks, Calif, where Priscilla was taking classes.

Stone said that they went out for a drink following a class in early 1972, at which point Priscilla, who was interested in taking karate lessons with him, asked for his phone number. “She did call maybe a couple weeks later,” he said, adding that The Naked Gun star began attending his classes four or five times a week.

Priscilla and Elvis ultimately parted ways later that year. “My life was his life,” she told PEOPLE of their marriage in 1978. “He had to be happy. My problems were secondary. I want to grow. I want to do things.”

According to Stone, he and Priscilla were together for a few years before splitting.

Robert Kardashian Sr.

Ron Galella via Getty Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian Sr. in 1976

Also in the '70s, Priscilla dated the Kardashian patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr. “My grandma dated [the Kardashian’s] dad,” Riley Keogh told Vanity Fair in August 2023.

According to Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991, Priscilla and the late attorney met through his brother, Tom Kardashian, and Tom's girlfriend at the time, Joan Esposito, the ex-wife of Elvis’ road manager.

“Joan decided that it would be a great idea to set Robert up with Priscilla, and she was apparently smitten with him,” Jenner wrote in her 2011 memoir Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian. “They quickly moved in together.”

According to Vanity Fair, the twosome decided to end their relationship because Priscilla allegedly refused to marry the attorney while Elvis was alive.

In her memoir, Jenner revealed that Priscilla and Robert did reconnect in 2003 so she could say goodbye ahead of his death from esophageal cancer. “Priscilla Presley had been a big part of Robert’s life,” she wrote. “We facilitated a call between the two of them, and Priscilla was able to say goodbye.”

Michael Edwards

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Priscilla Presley and Mike Edwards in 1983

Around 1977, Priscilla began dating model Michael Edwards. The two were together at the time of Elvis' sudden death, and Edwards joined Priscilla at the musician's funeral.

"It meant so much to me that a man in my life was sharing the moments of another man in my life," Priscilla told PEOPLE the following year.

The couple moved in together in 1978, though they never tied the knot. "To me, marriage means nothing. It makes you feel like you're glued,” she told PEOPLE. “I think Michael and I have more in a relationship than most people have in a marriage."



Marco Garibaldi

David McNew Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi in 2000

Priscilla’s longest relationship after Elvis was with TV producer Marco Garibaldi, whom she met through friends in the '80s.

On March 1, 1987, Priscilla and Garibaldi welcomed their first and only child together, son Navarone Garcia. The couple, who largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, remained together for another 19 years before going their separate ways in 2006.

They never married.

Nigel Lythgoe

David Becker/WireImage Nigel Lythgoe and Priscilla Presley in 2011

In the mid-aughts, Priscilla was linked to producer and reality star Nigel Lythgoe, whom she met while he was filming American Idol at Graceland. According to Lythgoe, she had recently broken things off with Garibaldi and he had recently separated from his ex-wife Bonnie Lythgoe when they crossed paths.

“She was just finishing a relationship,” the So You Think You Can Dance host told the Daily Mail in 2011. “She got me through a lot. The divorce devastated me.”

He added: ‘I tried a therapist but it didn’t work for me. It was easier to go out to dinners with Priscilla. We had many nights of talking.”



Toby Anstis

Jon Kopaloff/Getty and Karwai Tang/WireImage Priscilla Presley in 2022; Toby Anstis in 2019

In January 2013, Priscilla was seen kissing London-based radio presenter Toby Antsis while she was overseas for her pantomime show, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, according to photos published by The Mirror.

Per Anstis, he and Priscilla went on a few dates during her time in London.

“Priscilla looks exquisite, speaks with such poise and has so much charisma. She really is quite someone to be with," he told The Mirror in June 2013. “She’s absolutely fascinating to chat with and someone like that you just sit back and listen to.”