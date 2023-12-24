How did Sacramento used to look during the holidays? See festive photos of the capital city

Do you remember seeing classic cars lining the streets of downtown Sacramento at Christmas? What about a costume parade winding down K Street or Santa Claus greeting shoppers at the mall?

We’ve combed through The Sacramento Bee’s archives to find fun, festive photos of the capital city during the holidays — from Christmas decorations near the Crest Theatre to a Sacramento Kings fan rooting for her favorite team at Arco Arena.

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures and help us celebrate the season in nostalgic style.

The sixth annual Christmas Toyland costume and pet parade marches down K Street in Sacramento in 1938. Bee file/Center for Sacramento History

Santa Claus visits with some of the more than 5,000 youngsters at the first performance of the annual Christmas show sponsored by The Sacramento Bee, KFBK and the retail merchants association in 1946. Bee file/Center for Sacramento History

A full house packs the Sacramento Bee’s annual Christmas show, held in conjunction with its radio station KFBK, in 1962. The free event featured Santa Claus and vaudeville acts, including gold miners trying to remember which holiday was celebrated on Dec. 25. Other performers included a family of banjo players, “rolicking stars of dogdom” Leone’s Canines, a belling ringing act, juggling, acrobatics and a baby elephant. Harlin Smith/Sacramento Bee file

In the left image, Gov. Ronald Reagan, joined at the podium by his son Skipper, prepares to light the Capitol’s living Christmas tree at the north entrance to the building in 1967. The governor gave the boy permission to press the switch. In the right image, the tree illuminated. “How’s that for a feeling of power?” said Reagan. Ward Sharrer/Sacramento Bee file

A couple walks past Christmas decorations on the K Street Mall near the Crest Theatre in November 1973. The decorations will be lit despite concerns about an energy shortage. The Sacramento Downtown Association projected a 75% energy savings by turning them on for six hours in the evenings, instead of the past practice of illuminating them 24 hours per day. Bee file/Center for Sacramento History

Santa Claus emerges at Florin Mall on his way to visit children in 1999. John DeLong said he enjoyed the job and the kids were great. OWEN BREWER/Sacramento Bee file

Major league baseball star Greg Vaughn gives presents to kids at John Sloat Elementary School in Sacramento in 1999. Vaughn, who had just signed a $35 million deal with Tampa Bay, attended the school while growing up in Meadowview. Sacramento Bee file

McClatchy High School junior Kahlfani Watson celebrates both Kwanza and Christmas at home in 1999. OWEN BREWER/Sacramento Bee file

Taniel Washingto, with her son 11-month-old son Elijah Muller, picks out an Elmo while Christmas toy shopping at KB Toys on Truxel Road in 2001. Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento Kings fan Barbara Rust, of Folsom, shows the Kings players her Christmas wish in 2002 at Arco Arena. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento mounted police officer LuAnne Holmsen holds her horse Ted, wearing Christmas attire, after participating in the 21st Santa Parade in downtown Sacramento in 2003. Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee file

Grammy-winning vocalist Anita Baker sings in front of the 75th annual state Capitol Christmas tree during a ceremony on the west steps in 2006. BRIAN BAER/Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento Kings center Brad Miller checks out holiday presents that Jill Durda picked in 2006, during Miller’s annual holiday shopping spree at Toys “R” Us in Rocklin. Miller brightened the holidays for 25 lucky kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters. Each child with an individual shopping spree, pictures and autographs from the NBA star. Carl Costas/Sacramento Bee file

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joins eight-year-old Michaela Tritch of Los Angeles on stage as she places the last ornament on the tree and before lighting the state Capitol Christmas tree in 2008. Brian Baer/Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento shoppers take advantage of the Black Friday sales at Toys “R” Us on Arden Way in Sacramento at 7 a.m. in 2009. Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee file

One-year-old Angel Cardoza, of Diamond Springs, sheds a tear on the lap of Paolo “’Santa Paul” Ferro at Arden Fair mall in Sacramento in 2010. Santa said he is seeing longer lines this season and is pleasantly surprised. “The lines are much better this year than last. There’s more happiness.” Randall Benton/Sacramento Bee file

