How did Saskatchewan's Olympians fare at the Paris Games?

About a dozen Olympians with ties to Saskatchewan competed at the 2024 Paris Games.

Two athletes from the province are bringing home Olympic medals. Some achieved lifelong dreams, while others experienced heartbreak.

Here's a recap on how Saskatchewan's athletes did in Paris.

Rylan Wiens

Just three days into the Paris Games, Pike Lake's Rylan Wiens secured Saskatchewan's first medal of the Olympics. The 22-year-old diver, who trains in Saskatoon, and his partner Nathan Zsombor-Murray won bronze in the men's 10-metre platform synchronized event.

It was the first time Canada has earned a medal in that event and broke a 16-year Olympic medal drought for Canadian male divers.

Wiens said winning an Olympic medal was a dream come true.

"I don't tear up very often, but I started to well up a little bit before we stepped on the podium," Wiens said.

"Looking up to my parents in the stands, and my very first coach Steve behind me, being able to share this moment with all my family who made it here, it truly was a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Canada's Rylan Wiens,left, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, right, celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Canada's Rylan Wiens, left, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, right, celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Lee Jin-Man/AP)

Wiens said his phone blew up with messages of support from back home.

Wiens also competed in the 10-metre individual event. He made the final and finished 7th overall.

Carrissa Norsten

Saskatchewan's second medal came on the rugby pitch. Waldheim's Carissa Norsten only started playing the sport five years ago, but now she is an Olympic silver medallist.

Canada lost to New Zealand 19-12 in the final after beating the favoured Australians in the semis and the hosts France in the quarters. This was Canada's best ever result in an Olympic rugby competition.

Women's sevens rugby player Charity Williams, right, Florence (Flo) Symonds, middle, and Carissa Norsten, left, stand on the podium after winning silver at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Women's sevens rugby player Charity Williams, right, Florence (Flo) Symonds, middle, and Carissa Norsten, left, stand on the podium after winning silver at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Paige Crozon

Humboldt's Paige Crozon and Canada's 3x3 basketball team just missed out on a medal in their Olympic debut. They lost a tight back-and-forth semi-final game against Germany, sending the Canadians to the bronze medal game against the U.S.

The Americans ended up taking home the bronze medal after winning 16-13.

While disappointed to be left off the podium, the 30-year-old single mom said she was proud of her team's performance and the example they set for her five-year-old daughter Poppy.

'We went and gave our all to something that we love. We tried our best in the dedication that we've shown to get here. And I'm so proud that those are the messages and the examples that she is going to be taking away from here,'' Crozon said in an interview with CBC Sports.

Paige Crozon scored 5 points as Canada downed Australia in women's 3x3 play-in round.

Paige Crozon and Canada's 3x3 basketball team came fourth at the Paris Games. (Bunda Mendes/Getty Images)

Trey Lyles

Saskatoon-born NBA power-forward Trey Lyles was part of Canada's men's basketball team in Paris. The team was looking to get its first medal since 1936, but ended up losing to the hosts France in the quarter-finals.

Savannah Sutherland

Prior to the Paris Games, Borden's Savannah Sutherland said she wanted to have the chance to race for a medal in the 400-metre hurdles. After qualifying for the final, she admitted it was a lofty goal for her Olympic debut.

At just 21 years old, Sutherland was the youngest of the 400-metre hurdles Olympic semi-finalists. She secured her spot in the final with a time of 53.80 seconds.

Canada's Savannah Sutherland runs in a women's 400-metre hurdles semifinal at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, Aug.6, 2024.

Canada's Savannah Sutherland runs in a women's 400-metre hurdles semifinal at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

In the finals, Sutherland was racing big names such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the U.S. and Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Sutherland ended up coming seventh, but said it was an amazing experience racing against the world's best.

"The Olympics was a goal I had for so long. It was one I was a little too scared to say out loud, because I didn't know if it would ever happen,'' Sutherland said. "To finally be living it, it's just so magical.''

Borden Community Centre was packed with residents from the village of about 300 people for Sutherland's semi-final and finals.

"She gives up hope for our dreams and goals, gives us something to look forward to,'' Borden's Mayor Jamie Brandrick said. "We're still so proud of her."

Michelle Harrison

Seven years ago, Saskatoon hurdler Michelle Harrison was contemplating her future in the sport. The 31-year-old ended up overcoming several setbacks to qualify for the 100-metre hurdles at Paris Games.

Harrison's Olympic debut didn't go as planned. She was plagued by a stomach bug and wasn't able to make it past the repechage round.

"It was kind of disappointing to end this way,'' Harrison said after her first-round heat.

"I had the best training week of my life last week, but unfortunately I came down with a stomach flu this weekend and I don't have my energy and nervous system back, but I just tried to have fun out there and take in the experience, but unfortunately it wasn't my day.''

Anicka Newell

Anicka Newell wanted to come home with a medal from her third Olympic games. The pole vaulter with ties to Saskatoon was disappointed to not qualify for the final after failing to clear the 4.55-metre bar three times.

"I felt great today, I'm actually really proud of myself. What I think stings the most is that I didn't make it in based on the misses,'' Newell said after the event.

Anicka Newell, of Canada, warms up during women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Anicka Newell of Canada warms up during women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Blake Tierney

Blake Tierney made his Olympic debut in the pool at the Paris Games. The 22-year-old Saskatonian made it to the semi-finals of the 100-metre backstroke and came fifth in the 4x100 men's medley.

''The journey's been everything,'' Tierney said after his first swim.

Canada's Blake Tierney swims the first leg of the men's 4 X100-metre medley relay swimming final in Nanterre, France on Sunday, Aug.4, 2024.

Canada's Blake Tierney swims the first leg of the men's 4x100-metre medley relay final in Nanterre, France on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Kelsey Wog

This was Regina-born swimmer Kelsey Wog's second Olympics. She advanced through the preliminary heats of the 200-metre breaststroke but didn't have a fast enough time to make it out of the semi-finals.

Ovesh Purahoo

University of Regina swimmer Ovesh Purahoo made his Olympic debut for Mauritius at the Paris Games. He didn't advance past the heats of the 100-metre freestyle event.

Kenzie Pridell and Sydney Caroll

Regina's Kenzie Pridell was part of Canada's artistic swimming team for the second time at an Olympics in Paris. Canada ended up coming sixth in the overall competition. Saskatoon's Sydney Caroll was the team's alternate.

Blaire McDowell

Blaire McDowell credits her time playing water polo in Regina helped propel her to the Olympics. The 23-year-old and the rest of the Canadian women's team finished eighth in Paris.

Canada's Blaire McDowell is about to score during a women's Water Polo 5th and 8th place classification match between Italy and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (

Canada's Blaire McDowell about to score during a women's water polo fifth and eigth place classification match between Italy and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Margo Erlam

Six years ago, Margo Erlam was considering quitting diving. She ended up moving to Saskatchewan to train with the Saskatoon Diving Club and qualified for her first Olympics. The 22-year-old finished 22nd in the three-metre springboard event.