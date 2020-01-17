Did the Song in Prince Harry's Latest Instagram Vid Contain a Double Meaning? Sure Seems Like...

We’re not positive, but it seems like Prince Harry might be sending hidden messages through his most recent Instagram vid.

Allow us to explain. On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex stepped out for his first official outing since announcing that he and Meghan Markle were exiting their senior royal roles to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw.

Prince Harry has been Patron of the Rugby Football League since 2016 when he succeeded the queen herself in the role.

The official @SussexRoyal Instagram account documented some BTS moments and videos on their Story (which are no longer watchable). During the clips, “This Is The One” by the Stone Roses could be heard playing in the background.

If you’re unfamiliar with the song, one of the verses includes the lyrics, “I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays, burn the town where I was born.” Seems like an interesting choice given the duke and duchess’s current situation.

Of course, the double meaning was not necessarily on purpose. A royal source revealed to People that the Rugby Football League chose the track as it is often played at matches—aka Harry didn't personally make the song selection.

Whether the song was intended to mean something or not, it still seems like a large coincidence.

