Did Star Trek boldly foresee the reunification of Ireland in 2024?
Re the timing of the Democratic Unionist party’s agreement with the UK government (Sinn Féin says united Ireland ‘within touching distance’ as Stormont deal agreed, 30 January), in a January 1990 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, it was observed that the reunification of Ireland took place in 2024 – they can’t let that happen, can they?
Catherine Tann
West Byfleet, Surrey
• I am grateful to His Maj for his encouragement to men to have the check (King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate treatment, 26 January). I visited my GP and was examined, blood-tested and referred to my local NHS hospital in March 2022. I have now waited 22 months for an appointment. And waited etc. Of what exactly is he an example?
John Dinning
Cardiff
• Watching Nadine Dorries declaiming her destructive nonsense on TV, I urgently needed to distract myself, so I looked for an anagram of her name: “inane disorder” was quickly revealed. Sometimes there is hidden wisdom in anagrams.
Prof Diana Laurillard
London
• “What now for the sad clown of the culture wars circus?” asks the headline on Marina Hyde’s piece about Laurence Fox (30 January). Non-speaking corpse in next year’s season of Silent Witness perhaps?
David Grandy
Nottingham
• Couldn’t resist wondering if the burial plot next to Karl Marx (Letters, 29 January) might be for his little-known sister Onya…
Margaret Taylor
Clare, Suffolk
