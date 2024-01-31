Did Star Trek boldly foresee the reunification of Ireland in 2024?

Photograph: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Re the timing of the Democratic Unionist party’s agreement with the UK government (Sinn Féin says united Ireland ‘within touching distance’ as Stormont deal agreed, 30 January), in a January 1990 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, it was observed that the reunification of Ireland took place in 2024 – they can’t let that happen, can they?

Catherine Tann

West Byfleet, Surrey

• I am grateful to His Maj for his encouragement to men to have the check (King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate treatment, 26 January). I visited my GP and was examined, blood-tested and referred to my local NHS hospital in March 2022. I have now waited 22 months for an appointment. And waited etc. Of what exactly is he an example?

John Dinning

Cardiff

• Watching Nadine Dorries declaiming her destructive nonsense on TV, I urgently needed to distract myself, so I looked for an anagram of her name: “inane disorder” was quickly revealed. Sometimes there is hidden wisdom in anagrams.

Prof Diana Laurillard

London

• “What now for the sad clown of the culture wars circus?” asks the headline on Marina Hyde’s piece about Laurence Fox (30 January). Non-speaking corpse in next year’s season of Silent Witness perhaps?

David Grandy

Nottingham

• Couldn’t resist wondering if the burial plot next to Karl Marx (Letters, 29 January) might be for his little-known sister Onya…

Margaret Taylor

Clare, Suffolk

