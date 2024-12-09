Did Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce’s game for Chiefs-Chargers on Sunday night?

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action during the first half between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881053 ORIG FILE ID: 20241129_jdb_ba4_018.JPG

Taylor Swift was in attendance last week as the Chiefs once again pulled off a narrow victory -- leading to even Jason Kelce talking about the "Tayvoodoo" phenomenon -- and boyfriend Travis Kelce's team was back at Arrowhead Stadium again on Sunday night. Many wondered if the 14-time Grammy winner would be able to make the game with her schedule.

As it turns out, the The Tortured Poets Department singer was not able to go support Kelce and Kansas City Sunday evening. Swift was in Vancouver, British Columbia for the final of 149 shows of her mega popular Eras Tour.

Swift performed the Eras Tour across five continents and toured for nearly two years straight. With four games left on the season, the Chiefs are only at home one more time, when they play the Texans on December 21.

