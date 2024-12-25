Did Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce’s game for Chiefs-Steelers on Christmas Day?

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action during the first half between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881053 ORIG FILE ID: 20241129_jdb_ba4_018.JPG

With the Eras Tour officially wrapped and it being Christmas, there was a question as to whether or not pop star Taylor Swift would make the trip to Pittsburgh to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and Kansas City take on the Steelers. The 14-time Grammy winner has not made any road appearances at Kelce's NFL games this season as security in other venues can be difficult to deal with.

As it turns out, the The Tortured Poets Department singer is reportedly not showing up to support Kelce and Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chiefs don't have any more home games in the regular season and instead make a trip to Denver to close things out in Week 18. Stay tuned if Swift can make any postseason games for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

