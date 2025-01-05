Did Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce’s game for Chiefs-Broncos on Sunday?

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action during the first half between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881053 ORIG FILE ID: 20241129_jdb_ba4_018.JPG

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the regular season on Sunday afternoon, and there was a question as to whether or not pop star Taylor Swift would make the trip to Denver to see boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the Broncos. The 14-time Grammy winner has not made any road appearances at Kelce's NFL games this season as security in other venues can be difficult to deal with.

As it turns out, the The Tortured Poets Department singer is reportedly not in attendance in Denver on Sunday.

The Chiefs are locked into the top spot in the AFC, meaning they'll have a bye to open the playoffs and then a home game. So, we may still see Swift at least one more time this season.

