Did Taylor Swift Bless Super Bowl 2025 Venue for Travis Kelce at NOLA Shows? 'She Wants That Chiefs Three Peat So Bad'

Swift made some football-coded hand gestures during her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans that many fans are interpreting as blessings for Travis Kelce

Erika Goldring/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in October 2024

It's not just live music that Taylor Swift was blessing people with during a recent stop at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The artist, 34, who is currently wrapping up her international, multi-year Eras Tour, swung by The Big Easy on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 for three nights of sold-out fun. However, the performances did not come without Swift appearing to leave behind some good energy for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, whom she's supporting to nab a third consecutive Super Bowl win at the stadium in 2025.

Footage from Swift's New Orleans performances shared by user @moonlithoax on X (formerly Twitter) shows the "Bad Blood" musician in three separate clips throwing up very football-coded hand gestures, which fans are interpreting as her attempt to bless the stadium ahead of a potential third Chiefs championship win.

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Travis Kelce in September 2024

In one of the clips, Swift can be seen pointing to the right before blowing a kiss and turning around, a sweet nod to Kelce's famous in-game gesture. In the second, she throws her arms up to symbolize a goalpost while mouthing "touchdown." Last but not least, the singer swings her arm above her head as if she's throwing an imaginary football into the crowd.

"Sorry but Taylor blessing the stadium hosting next year’s Super Bowl 3 nights in a row is sending me! She wants that Chiefs three peat so bad. I support you Tay," X user @moonlithoax wrote alongside the collaged video.

Erika Goldring/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in October 2024

The Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during the 2024 Super Bowl, and in 2023, theydefeated the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 38-35.

Swift's blessings came on the same night Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 27-20 game that came after he claimed he was having a slower start this season. Despite the tight end's apprehensions about his performance leading into the new season, the Chiefs have been on a 7-0 winning streak in games played so far.

The Grammy winner is currently wrapping up her Eras Tour run, which heads to Indianapolis next before closing out with performances in Toronto and Vancouver.



