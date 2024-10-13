Did Taylor Swift Hint at “Reputation (Taylor's Version) ”with This Outfit Detail on Her Date Night with Travis Kelce?

The singer sported snake emblems while out in New York City on Oct. 12

Tatiana / BACKGRID Taylor Swift in New York City on Oct. 12.

Taylor Swift is building up quite the Reputation when it comes to dropping music hints!



While out on a date night with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 12, the singer, 34, wore an accessory that appeared to hint at the potential release of her next re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor's Version).

For the night out, Swift wore a gold velvet corset and mini skirt that she paired with a Roberto Cavalli monogram shoulder bag that featured a gold "R" and "C" entwined with snakes — a nod to her Reputation era.

The “Fortnight” musician also wore a pair of Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules that displayed the brand’s iconic logo of the mythological snake-head woman, another possible hint at a re-release of her 2017 LP.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tatiana / BACKGRID Taylor Swift in New York City on Oct. 12.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Go Hand-in-Hand for Another Cute N.Y.C. Dinner Date

Fans speculated about Swift’s seemingly intentional outfit choice on social media.

One Swiftie responded to a video posted on TikTok discussing the potential hints, writing, “The 🐍 bag 😱😱."

“She’s messing with us😔,” another wrote in the comment section. “I can’t do this anymore I need Reputation,” a third said.

Another user, meanwhile, asked, “Do you think we will be getting a Rep announcement before the end of the year?🙈👇🏼.”

Some fans also suggested that Swift’s date night outfit color palette of black and gold was another hint at the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

“Black and gold was also prominent during Rep era!!!” one fan wrote in response to another video breaking down the singer’s look on TikTok.

Courtesy Big Machine Taylor Swift Reputation (2017)

Related: Taylor Swift Is Slithering Into Her Reputation Era Again — Every Stylish Easter Egg Hinting at Her Next Album

Swift has appeared to drop several Easter eggs in recent months about the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) through snake emblems and goth aesthetics.

While exiting her Eras Tour concert in London on Aug. 17, the pop superstar made a snake-like motion to wave goodbye as she descended into the Wembley Stadium floor, footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed. At the same show, Swift also gave a surprise performance of the Reputation track ”I Did Something Bad."

During her London show the night before, Swift debuted a Zuhair Murad bodysuit during the Midnights portion of her concert in a move reminiscent of when she wore a new Midnights outfit the day before announcing 1989 (Taylor's Version) in August 2023, which she released two months later.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Swift at the Golden Globe Awards in January

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The Grammy winner confirmed that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was on its way in her TIME Person of the Year cover story in 2023.

“It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” Swift said of the project.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.