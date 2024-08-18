Did Taylor Swift Hint at “Reputation (Taylor’s Version) ”While Exiting London Eras Tour Stage? Here's Why Fans Think So

The pop star used a snake-like motion at her Aug. 17 show, sending fans into a frenzy over the impending re-release

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on Aug. 15

Is Taylor Swift slithering back into her Reputation era? Her fans seem to think so!

While exiting the stage at her Eras Tour concert in London on Saturday, Aug. 17, the pop superstar, 34, used a snake-like motion to wave goodbye as she descended into the Wembley Stadium floor, concert footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed.

Naturally, Swifties are reading into the motion, theorizing that it is yet another hint that the star — who is known for her use of “Easter eggs” — will formally announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) sometime soon.

“REP TV IS CLOSE 🙈🙈,” one fan wrote in response to the serpentine gesture, while another said, “She's giving us hints 😭.”

Adding fuel to the Reputation fire — and more specifically, fan theories that Swift will announce the re-recorded LP before her final London show on Aug. 20 — is the timing of the move, plus the surprise songs the 14-time Grammy winner performed during the same show.

The London Eras Tour stop coincided with the 7-year anniversary of when Swift blacked out all of her social media accounts and websites. Three days later, she returned by posting clips of snakes: the first official teasers for the 2017 album.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on Aug. 16

At her Aug. 17 show, the pop star also surprised the crowd by performing an unexpected Reputation track: ”I Did Something Bad.”

In a fan-captured video of the show, Swift told the audience she was “going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever.”

Her justification? “Just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber,” she explained, adding that it is “such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be the sixth album Swift has released in her quest to reclaim her music catalog after Scooter Braun acquired her albums against her wishes in 2019.

The album follows the re-releases of 1989 in late 2023, Speak Now in July 2023, Red in November 2021 and Fearless in April 2021.

Swift officially teased her plans to revisit Reputation in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview last December, promising that its vault tracks will be “fire.”

“I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights,” she said, and described the impending re-release as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”

Swift's new London tour stops take place on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

