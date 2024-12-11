Diddy Accuser Says He 'Felt Powerless,' Was 'Screaming' During Alleged Sexual Assault: ‘He Was Acting Like It Was Nothing'

The male accuser was one of several who filed a lawsuit in October with Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee accusing the music mogul of sexual assault

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers has spoken for the first time about his claim that he was sexually assaulted by the music mogul while working for him as a security guard at one of his White Parties in the Hamptons in 2007

The male accuser claimed to CNN that he accepted two drinks from Combs that had "something wrong with them" and once he was in "a helpless position," Combs "took advantage of the situation"

He also claims that he was let go from the security firm after he informed his supervisor about the incident and was left with emotional pain and trauma

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers is speaking out for the first time.

The man — who filed a complaint against the music mogul under the pseudonym “John Doe” and whose face was kept hidden on camera and his voice distorted — detailed his allegations, filed in an Oct. 14 lawsuit, in an interview with CNN.

In his lawsuit, he claimed that he was working as a security guard at one of Combs’ White Parties in the Hamptons in 2006 — which was later amended to 2007 following discrepancies CNN found between the man’s story and the lawsuit — when he met the rapper. Per CNN, in 2006, Combs’ White Party was held in St. Tropez, while in 2007 it was held in the Hamptons, which is where Doe alleges the assault took place,

“At first he was incredibly friendly, very gracious,” the man recalled in his interview with the outlet.

He went on to claim to CNN that he accepted two drinks from Combs but there was "something wrong with them." “The first drink started to have some effect on me and I just thought, ‘Ah these are really strong drinks,’ ” he told the outlet. “It wasn’t until the second drink and it was already too late that I realized there was something wrong with the drinks.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2023

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings,” he claims “He was watching from some sort of vantage point, and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

According to his complaint, per CNN, the man believes the drinks were laced with GHB and ecstasy. The man also told CNN that the drinks “felt more like 15 drinks" and "I wasn't able to stand."

“It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless," he added.

In his complaint, the man alleges that Combs approached him and expressed what he “initially interpreted as concern,” before the musician “forcibly pushed” him into an SUV, which left him in “considerable pain.” Once inside the vehicle, he claimed he was held down by Combs while he struggled to escape due to “the effects of the drugs” in his system, and was sodomized by him.

“I was screaming. I was telling him to stop,” he told CNN. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing. He seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sean Combs at the 2023 Invest Fest

“There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing,” he added, though he did not identify the celebrity.

According to his lawsuit, per CNN, Doe claimed that he reported the incident to his supervisor. He told the outlet he was never asked to work for the security firm again.

“He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to [Combs],’ ” the man recalled of a conversation with his supervisor.

“After that, he didn’t talk to me again ... I had to find a different field,” he continued, adding that the experience also left him with emotional pain and trauma in the years following.

“Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening,” he told CNN. “The full gravity of it lives with me to this day. It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life.”

The man also told the outlet that he had not even shared the alleged incident with his then-wife because of the shame he felt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2020

Per CNN, Doe is asking for compensatory and punitive damages in his lawsuit, which was one of several brought forward by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee in October. The attorney has said he is representing more than 100 people accusing the Bad Boys Records founder of sexual misconduct.

Attorneys for Combs' told PEOPLE in a statement via his representative, "After Buzbee was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year.”

According to CNN, earlier this week lawyers for Jay-Z claimed in new court filings that Buzbee — whose firm filed a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 — pressured a different woman in an unrelated case "to make … allegations that were not true,” and was dropped by his firm when she refused. Billboard and USA Today also reported that in a Dec. 10 letter from Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Shapiro, addressed to the judge overseeing the case, the woman allegedly felt pressured to falsely tie her case to Combs.

Buzbee called the allegations “patently ridiculous,” according to CNN.

Combs' attorneys also told PEOPLE of John Doe's lawsuit and the other lawsuits filed by Buzbee on Oct. 14, "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



