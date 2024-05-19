Diddy apologises for 'inexcusable' behaviour

The ex-couple were seen at a movie screening in LA about one week before the video was purportedly filmed [Getty Images]

Sean "Diddy" Combs has apologised for his "inexcusable" behaviour after CCTV appeared to show him attacking singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram page, the rap star said he took full responsibility for his actions in the clip.

The footage, aired by CNN earlier this week, appeared to show Mr Combs kicking and pushing his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway.

"I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he said in his statement.

"I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."

He added that he was "committed to being a better man each and every day".

Ms Ventura's legal team told the BBC's US partner CBS News that his new statement is "more about himself than the many people he has hurt".

"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," lawyer Meredith Firetog said.

"That he was only compelled to 'apologise' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

The BBC has not independently verified the video, which appears to be a compilation of surveillance footage angles dated 5 March 2016.

The footage appears to show a man throwing Ms Ventura to the floor and kicking her while she is on the ground. He later attempts to drag her by her shirt and throw an object at her.

According to CNN, it was filmed at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

A lawyer for Ms Ventura said in a statement after the video was released: "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Friday that the alleged assault captured in the video might be too old to prosecute.

The pair had started a relationship after meeting when she was 19 and he was 37.

Last November, Ms Ventura settled a lawsuit against Mr Combs - in which she accused him of rape and sexual trafficking over a decade - for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Combs' lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing".

Since then, several other women have filed lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual and physical abuse.

His homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, were raided last month as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.