Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest live updates: Rapper pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution on Monday in New York for allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Prosecutors say “Freak Outs” occurred regularly and often included commercial sex workers. Victims were given narcotics and other substances to comply.

Federal agents say they seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ Miami home approximately six months ago. They allege these items, in addition to seized electronic recording devices, were used for “Freak Offs.”

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilio, said Combs was “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.

19:47 , Ariana Baio

Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to all three federal criminal charges on Tuesday afternoon.

‘When he didn’t get his way, he was violent’ US attorney says

19:30 , Ariana Baio

When victims refused to comply with Combs’ requests for them to participate in “Freak Outs” or attempted to flee, he became violent, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said on Tuesday.

Attorney Damian Williams described how Combs would kick, hit, throw items at and sometimes drag victims by their hair when he “didn’t get his way.”

Some of the injuries that victims sustained took days or weeks to heal.

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly forced victims into sometimes dayslong sexual performances called "freak offs" with male commercial sex workers – some of who he transported over state lines – and often electronically recorded them, U.S. attorney Damian Williams said.Controlled…

19:00 , Ariana Baio

What is the maximum sentence Combs could face?

18:30 , Ariana Baio

Combs is charged with three federal crimes.

- One count of racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

- One count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison

- One count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Combs proposes $50m bond

18:00 , Ariana Baio

Attorneys for music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have proposed to a federal judge a $50 million bond package for his release after being charged with three federal crimes.

Combs proposed the multi-million dollar bond, secured by his equity in his Miami residence and his mother’s home in Miami.

Additionally, it would be co-signed by his three adult sons, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs and Christian Combs; his mother Janice Combs; sister Keisha Combs; and the mother of his eldest daughter, Sarah Chapman.

Combs’ attorney said his passport has been surrendered since April 1, 2024, as well as the passports of his mother and four daughters. They said he has agreed to a home detention with GPS monitoring.

The U.S. Attorney is asking the judge to detain Diddy until his trial begins, claiming he is dangerous and poses a flight risk.

Others could be charged

17:45 , Ariana Baio

According to the indictment, Combs did not act alone in allegedly coercing female victims into participating in “Freak Outs” and concealing physical, sexual and emotional abuse from the world. However, he is the only one charged.

But others could be charged and may currently be under investigation, U.S. attorney Damian Williams said on Tuesday.

“We are not done,” Williams said telling reporters the investigation remains ongoing.

This means Combs could also be charged with other crimes in a superseding indictment should prosecutors find more evidence of wrongdoing.

King Combs, son of Diddy, arrives at federal court

17:21 , Ariana Baio

King Combs, the 26-year-old son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs arrived at the Manhattan federal court where his father is being arraigned on three charges related to sex trafficking and violating RICO.

King Combs, the son of music mogul Sean

US attorney will seek to have Combs detained

17:15 , Ariana Baio

The government wants to keep Combs detained while he awaits his sex trafficking trial, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said on Tuesday.

“The defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community. If released, he remains a serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. Most glaringly, the defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice,” Williams wrote in a letter to the judge.

The U.S. attorney said Combs has “already tried” to obstruct the government’s case by repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of the events.

Diddy charged with sex trafficking and racketeering

17:00 , Ariana Baio

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul who has faced allegations of sexual abuse, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution after a federal grand jury in New York chose to bring an indictment against him.

Federal agents found AR-15s and ‘1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant’ in Combs home

16:49 , Ariana Baio

When federal agents raided Combs’ home in March, they allegedly found items related to the so-called “Freak Offs” that Combs hosted and weapons that were used to intimidate victims, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Williams said evidence of the “Freak Offs” included more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were used during the forced sexual acts and electronic devices that contained images and videos of the “Freak Offs” with multiple victims.

Additionally, three AR-15s with the serial number defaced and large-capacity drum magazines (59 rounds). These were allegedly brandished to intimidate victims into participating in “Freak Offs”.

Williams said agents found a firearm in Combs’ bedroom closet in his Miami home.

16:30 , Ariana Baio

Diddy expected to plead not guilty

16:20 , Ariana Baio

Combs is expected to plead “not guilty” to the three federal criminal charges in his arraignment on Tuesday.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might, and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Combs,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside of the courthouse.

What other allegations has Combs faced?

16:08 , Ariana Baio, Andrea Cavallier

Combs has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse, rape and sexual misconduct over the last year.

In November of 2023, R&B singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years

She claimed Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37. Ventura claimed that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started.

An anonymous woman also filed a lawsuit, accusing Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of rape.

April Lampros, a woman who met Diddy while she was a student – claimed he had sexually assaulted her multiple times between 1995 and the early 2000s.

Dawn Richard, a former bandmate, accused the music mogul of physically and sexually abusing her and others while the two worked together, according to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court.

Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her at his recording studio in New York City in 2003.

US attorney will hold press conference

15:28 , Ariana Baio

A press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. ET where the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York will speak about the charges brought against Sean “Diddy” Combs

A press conference will be held today at 11:30 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an Indictment charging Sean "Diddy" Combs with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. (1/2)

Indictment alleges Combs forced victims into ‘Freak Offs'

15:16 , Ariana Baio

The indictment unveiled against Sean “Diddy” Combs contains graphic accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse spanning more than a decade.

Federal prosecutors allege Combs and those in his inner circle “wielded the power and prestige” of Combs to intimidate and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship.

Combs allegedly then forced victims to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers which were often recorded and later used for Combs’ pleasure – something he allegedly referred to as “Freak Offs”.

The indictment alleges Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause them to engage in “Freak Offs” and maintained control over them with promises of career opportunities or threats of withholding financial support.

Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ charged with racketeering and sex trafficking

14:53 , Ariana Baio

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion by a federal grand jury on Monday evening in New York.

Federal prosecutors are accusing Combs of using “employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled” to attempt to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

He is expected to appear in federal court this morning.

Lawyer for Combs appears in Manhattan federal court

14:31 , Ariana Baio

Attorney Marc Agnifilo arrives at United States Court in Manhattan after music mogul Sean

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested on Monday evening

14:21 , Ariana Baio

Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday evening at a Manhattan hotel after a grand jury indicted him.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations carried out the arrest. Combs was aware of the impending arrest and “voluntarily relocated” to New York last week in anticipation, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Independent.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. He called Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.

Combs will appear in court any moment

14:14 , Ariana Baio

Sean “Diddy” Combs, formerly known as “P. Diddy” and “Love”, is expected to appear in federal court in downtown Manhattan any moment following his Monday evening arrest.

The charges against Combs are unknown at this time but the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said they would move to unseal the indictment this morning.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, arrived at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal building around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The rapper will likely be closing following his attorney

14:07 , Ariana Baio

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Sean “Diddy” Combs first appearance and indictment unsealing following his arrest on Monday evening.