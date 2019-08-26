Diddy Defends JAY-Z's NFL Partnership: 'We as a People Can Not Be Divided and Conquered at This Time'

Since JAY-Z announced his partnership with the NFL, social media has been divided by two schools of thought. There are those who feel like JAY's presence in the room will enact change and there are others that feel as though Hov shouldn't even have stepped foot in the room. While either side could make a compelling argument, Diddy wants the discussion surrounding JAY and Colin Kaepernick as a whole to end.

Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!! pic.twitter.com/mS4GRYUsoT — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

"Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me," Diddy tweeted. "He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!"

Puff also included a video of one of Hov's answers during his press conference with Roger Goodell.

Kaepernick's ordeal prompted people like Diddy to want to become involved in an NFL front office. In Dec. of 2017, Diddy let it be known that he was interested in buying the Carolina Panthers as a means to "immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation." Yet, this plan was stifled when the Panthers were sold to David Tepper for $2.3 billion. Despite this, Puff's interest in fixing the business of the NFL allows him to understand Hov's position. As a result, Diddy used his twitter to show that one can support both JAY-Z and Colin Kaepernick.

I’m so proud of @Kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION. Together we are unstoppable. #BLACKEXCELLENCE!! Happy Monday!! Be Great!!! ✊🏿🖤 — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

Diddy isn't the only rapper to support Hov. Recently, Roc Nation signee Rapsody sided with Hov when discussing his partnership with the NFL. Also, Irv Gotti clarified his statements regarding JAY-Z's new deal during an interview with Angie Martinez.

"I choose JAY everytime to represent me, the culture, black men, the whole gamut," Irv said nearly 30 minutes into the interview. "We are all jumping to conclusions... We don't know what they're doing... I believe in JAY-Z, the person, the black man."