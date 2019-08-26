Diddy Defends JAY-Z's NFL Partnership: 'We as a People Can Not Be Divided and Conquered at This Time'

Since JAY-Z announced his partnership with the NFL, social media has been divided by two schools of thought. There are those who feel like JAY's presence in the room will enact change and there are others that feel as though Hov shouldn't even have stepped foot in the room. While either side could make a compelling argument, Diddy wants the discussion surrounding JAY and Colin Kaepernick as a whole to end.

"Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me," Diddy tweeted. "He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!"

Puff also included a video of one of Hov's answers during his press conference with Roger Goodell.

Kaepernick's ordeal prompted people like Diddy to want to become involved in an NFL front office. In Dec. of 2017, Diddy let it be known that he was interested in buying the Carolina Panthers as a means to "immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation." Yet, this plan was stifled when the Panthers were sold to David Tepper for $2.3 billion. Despite this, Puff's interest in fixing the business of the NFL allows him to understand Hov's position. As a result, Diddy used his twitter to show that one can support both JAY-Z and Colin Kaepernick.

Diddy isn't the only rapper to support Hov. Recently, Roc Nation signee Rapsody sided with Hov when discussing his partnership with the NFL. Also, Irv Gotti clarified his statements regarding JAY-Z's new deal during an interview with Angie Martinez. 

"I choose JAY everytime to represent me, the culture, black men, the whole gamut," Irv said nearly 30 minutes into the interview. "We are all jumping to conclusions... We don't know what they're doing... I believe in JAY-Z, the person, the black man."