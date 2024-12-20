Diddy and Jay-Z Accusers’ Attorney Allegedly Gave Woman Venereal Disease, Lawsuit Claims, But He Says It’s a ‘Conspiracy’

“This latest case, like the others, is frivolous, laughable and ridiculous and will be dismissed along like the others," attorney Tony Buzbee tells PEOPLE

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing several of Sean "Diddy" Combs' and one of Jay-Z's sexual assault accusers, has been accused of giving a woman an undisclosed sexually transmitted infection in a new lawsuit.

In response, Buzbee has called the lawsuit part of a "conspiracy" to "discredit" and "intimidate" him.

The lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court on Thursday, Dec. 19 by a woman who identified herself as Jane Doe. She alleged that she met Buzbee online in 2018. She claims the two had dinner and went to see a show in Houston before Buzbee booked a room at a five-star hotel, according to the filing reviewed by PEOPLE.

Doe alleged in court documents that the two had sexual intercourse, and Buzbee allegedly failed to tell her he had a venereal disease. The disease is not disclosed in her filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accuser claims she started to "feel uncomfortable sensations around her groin" after their encounter and called her doctor. After getting tested, Doe claims her doctor confirmed she had a sexually transmitted disease.

Related: Jay-Z and Diddy Accuser Acknowledges She’s ‘Made Mistakes’ but Stands By Rape Allegation as Rapper Releases New Statement: Report

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2023

She alleged that when she told Buzbee about her diagnosis, he didn't appear shocked and allegedly apologized. Doe claimed Buzbee was aware he had the venereal disease but asked her not to tell anyone about her testing positive. Buzbee allegedly then offered to give the woman free legal advice in exchange for her silence.

Doe claims in her lawsuit that she allegedly continued to have sexual intercourse with Buzbee following her diagnosis, and the two often traveled together to places like New York City, where Buzbee owns property, and Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT

During one N.Y.C. trip, the woman said she and Buzbee were at a bar when Buzbee allegedly shoved a champagne flute in her face.

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mouthed 'You Okay?' to Son During Court Appearance: Report

Doe claims she has evidence of the champagne flute incident via medical and dental records, along with a chipped tooth.

Later in the lawsuit, Doe says she took Buzbee up on his offer and asked him to represent her in her 2021 divorce case. She alleges that while he was her attorney, Buzbee doctored medical records to make it look like Doe's estranged husband, not Buzbee, infected her with the venereal disease. Doe claims that Buzbee then pressured her to settle the divorce quickly without discovery so that no one would learn Buzbee infected her and doctored the records.

Doe is suing Buzbee for legal malpractice, violation of judiciary law, breach of fiduciary duty, fradulent misrepresentation and tortious interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buzbee has vehemently denied the allegations, telling PEOPLE the lawsuit is "frivolous, laughable and ridiculous and will be dismissed along like the others."

Buzbee currently represents several people who have accused Combs of sexual assault. Earlier this month, one of Buzbee's clients named Diddy and Jay-Z in a lawsuit accusing the two men sexually assaulted her in 2003. The woman says she was 13 years old a the time of the alleged assault.

"The conspiracy to discredit me and intimidate me from [pursuing] claims in the Diddy litigation has become criminal," Buzbee added in his statement to PEOPLE. "It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with Roc Nation."

Roc Nation is the entertainment company founded and owned by Jay-Z.

Monica Schipper/WireImage Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Spend Christmas Behind Bars: 'Nobody Wants to Be Here But He's Doing Just Fine' (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Buzbee added that this particular case has "no factual merit whatsoever," and the attorney representing Doe "demanded" $20 million from him before filing, allegedly warning Buzbee he would "trash his reputation" if he didn't pay.

"We won’t just sit back and allow this criminality to continue. We have reported this conduct to the relevant legal authorities," Buzbee continued. "And, we will be suing those behind this to put an end to this egregious behavior once and for all."

Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company seemingly referenced the latest filing on Instagram. In a statement, which was deleted and reposted several times, Roc Nation alleged that Buzbee blames it "for his legal woes."



Roc Nation/instagram

"God is behind the sunlight you keep referencing. We are not the source of every sunlight that you get," the statement added in part, concluding with, "Shameful."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



Read the original article on People