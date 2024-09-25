Diddy’s Kids Reveal the Truth About Late Mom’s ‘Memoir’

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter’s children have condemned a publisher’s claim that their late mother wrote a 60-page supposedly leaked memoir as “simply untrue.”

The Daily Mail reported that Chris Todd, who is based in Los Angeles, published the memoir in early September after he had been given a flash drive of Porter’s writing by her “close friends.” The book, titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side under the pseudonym Jamal T Millwood, has fuelled rumors about Diddy’s sex tapes and Porter’s sudden death in 2018.

Christian “King” Combs, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Quincy Brown, who is the son of Porter and singer Al B. Sure!, took to Instagram as they published a lengthy statement asking for more “respect” to be shown to their late mother.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” the statement said.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

Diddy’s Kids Have His Back After Sex Trafficking Arrest: Sources

The statement also appeared to address Al B. Sure!’s calls for an investigation into Porter’s death. The R&B singer, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown, said claims in the book were “fake” and that publicists involved should also be probed.

Porter’s children said: “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie & D’Lila.”

The cause of Porter’s death was recorded as lobar pneumonia after she was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, California six years ago.

Diddy was arrested last Tuesday in Manhattan, with a New York indictment accusing the rapper of “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

