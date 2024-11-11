Diddy's lawyers slam prosecutors' claim of possible second trafficking victim

Legal documents filed on Friday and obtained by TMZ dismiss an alleged second victim, claiming the woman cited is "not a victim at all". The embattled rapper's lawyers also contend that Diddy has not, as alleged, attempted to obstruct prosecutors' investigation by contacting the purported second victim. They claim government lawyers misled the court during Diddy's first bail hearing after his 16 September arrest. The new filing is part of the 55-year-old's fourth attempt at making bail and being released from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn…