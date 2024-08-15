'Didn't Lose Any Roof': Locals Survey Impact of Ernesto in Virgin Islands

Locals were surveying the damage after Hurricane Ernesto lashed the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday, August 14, bringing strong winds, rain, and flooding to the island of St Thomas.

Footage here, captured at Bolongo Bay Beach Resort, in St Thomas, shows the stormy conditions.

“It was a windy, rowdy night here in the Virgin Islands. It certainly felt like a hurricane all night,” the recorder says. “Didn’t lose any roofs. Didn’t lose any more coconut trees it looks like.”

“Sometimes a little hurricane wind makes you sleep okay,” he continues.

Local officials announced that all public schools would be closed on Thursday “for continued cleanup and safety checks.” Credit: @bolongobay via Storyful

Video Transcript

Alright guys, Ernesto is just getting started here.

We've closed down our bar early.

I'm glad it will be a rainy windy night.

Some last minute preparations gonna be safe.

I'm gonna drive home right now.

Hopefully it's a nice easy drive home.

This is how fast the conditions change.

This is gonna be our forecast for the next 24 hours.

I'll update you guys in the morning.

Everyone's fed.

We go out of here tropical storm Ernesto passing Saint Thomas.

How it just went out on the south side of the island.

You'll see some generators start to go on now.

Soon as far as included, he's certainly picking up.

We're hoping there's not gonna be a there there oftentimes the tail end of the storm that the nest, so it's still early.

All right, good morning.

Good morning from Saint Thomas.

It was a windy rowdy night here in the Virgin Islands.

Lot more wings than like they expected.

It certainly felt like a hurricane all night.

Tell my fellow Virgin Islanders, you know.

Third.

All right.

We got some sand up by the pool deck, some crazy crazy swells right now.

We got breakfast setting up in our conference room that ros didn't lose any more coconut trees.

It looks like this side here.

We got our breakfast set up.

Good morning, everybody.

Oh, my goodness.

How's everyone doing?

I like an early bird.

All right.

How's everyone feeling today?

You guys sleep?

Ok.

Sometimes a little hurricane wind makes you sleep.

Ok. Oh God.