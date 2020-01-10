'I didn't think a second about it', says Klopp over possible points record

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has brushed aside comparisons to Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' squad and urged his players to focus solely on Saturday's (January 11) Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will take Liverpool's points tally to 61 from 21 matches, 12 points more than Arsene Wenger's Arsenal at the same stage in 2003-04 when they completed an entire season unbeaten.

Liverpool are also unbeaten so far this season and 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, but Klopp said he will not allow his players to get distracted by the prospect of setting new benchmarks.

"The only thing I can say is if we thought about any kind of record, we would not have won the number of games we have won so far. That's it," Klopp told a news conference on Friday (January 10).

"I think in sport - and you probably have to ask other teams who have done it before - they have never set a record because they wanted to set a record. It just happened because of being focused on each step we make and that is what we have to do.

"My problem at this moment is Tottenham, the way they play, the way we think they will play and all that stuff. That's the only thing I am concerned about, nothing else."

Klopp added that there was nothing special about him, referring to a joke he made when he joined Liverpool in 2015 when he called himself the "normal one" after he had been asked to compare himself to current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who called himself the "special one" when joining Chelsea in 2004.

"There's nothing special in me, unfortunately, though it would be nice," said Klopp. "There are so many more people who are working 24/7 for this club and our owners are involved, all that stuff, supporters, so everybody is doing his piece, and at the end, it can be good, so that's how it is, yes, 100% normal - nothing special."

