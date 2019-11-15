I didn't trust doping official, says swimmer Sun Yang

SHOWS: MONTREUX, SWITZERLAND (NOVEMBER 15, 2019) (COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT - ACCESS ALL)

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SUN YANG'S LAWYER IAN MEAKIN ASKING QUESTION:

"Is this the letter of authority that was shown to you on the night of the 4th of September, 2018?"

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin translated into English) SWIMMER SUN YANG SAYING THROUGH TRANSLATOR:

"Yes it is. Just I saw the IDTM, the letter of authority later, but I didn't know who they are or what identification they could prove me so I was not able to trust them."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin translated into English) SWIMMING SUN YANG SAYING THROUGH TRANSLATOR:

"Can I explain one thing, supplementary?" ("Yes, go ahead"). "If only based on this piece of evidence and which means today everybody here, they have the right to accuse the athlete. If the athlete doesn't follow up the instruction, this is not fair to the athlete, because not equal. But in the meantime the DCO was not qualified to prove me all of the document, so as an athlete, I am feeling very bad with this incident."

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) PRESIDENT OF THE PANEL FRANCO FRATTINI, SAYING:

"How many times in your career did you provide blood samples?"

7. (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin translated into English) SWIMMING SUN YANG SAYING THROUGH TRANSLATOR:

"During my swimming career it is more than 100 times. Even I lost track of counting. During the night, I just finished a trip in Jakarta. During the six days of competition, I have been examined for five days. The second day, (inaudible) I also followed the check-ups, so during the competition, I would stay on the podium as an excellent athlete. So each competition I had been through, strictly was only check-up and this time, the DCO is the only one who I filed a complaint for, and the rest of the DCOs, the whole process and experiences were really friendly and nice. They didn't lie to me as anything as an athlete, so I'm very happy to cooperate with them, but unfortunately, during the night, this DCO, wasn't doing the same thing."

8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) PRESIDENT OF THE PANEL FRANCO FRATTINI, SAYING:

"Yes, thank you very much for this answer."

10. ROMANO SUBIOTTO, CO-ARBITRATOR OF THE PANEL, SPEAKING

11. (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin translated into English) SWIMMING SUN YANG SAYING THROUGH TRANSLATOR:

"Actually, in the beginning, it was mostly but unfortunately, during the preparation of a blood collecting sample, the DCO started filming with a mobile phone. Due to the DCO I filed a complaint for, she is coming with her work assistants without proven identification and plus, she start to filming and during the international competition, all the filming is not accepted. However, I am your fan, so today I am coming here to see you so I would like to take a picture, but from my point of view, this is really ridiculous because it is really disqualify and unprofessional because I cannot trust her."

STORY: Chinese multiple world and Olympic champion Sun Yang's began his defence against allegations he committed anti-doping violations at a Court of Arbitration (CAS) hearing in Montreux, Switzerland on Friday (November 15).

Sun has been cleared of wrongdoing by swimming's governing body FINA over his conduct during a random drug test in September last year, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed to CAS against that ruling.

Sun, who asked for a public hearing, faces a potential ban which would rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics if he loses the case.

Documents leaked to the media have revealed that Sun questioned the credentials of the anti-doping officials before members of his entourage smashed the vials containing his blood samples with a hammer. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Sun competed at this year's world championships in South Korea under the shadow of the appeal and three rivals snubbed him after races, by either refusing to shake his hand or join him on the podium.

Other swimmers publicly backed the protests but Sun said he had acted in the "interests of all athletes" and had been subjected to "insults and slander".

During a one-hour testimony, Sun repeated his claim that the anti-doping officials were not properly identified.

"I realised they didn't have any papers to prove their identification," he said, according to the simultaneous translation. He also accused officials of filming in his home.

Sun served a three-month doping suspension in 2014 for taking the stimulant trimetazidine, which he said he took to treat a heart condition. He faces a ban of up to eight years if found guilty of another offence.

