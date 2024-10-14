Right-to-die campaigner’s daughter: Dad would be ‘livid’ at law’s slow progress

Right-to-die campaigner Tony Nicklinson would be “absolutely fuming” that more progress has not been made in the past 12 years on legalising assisted dying, his daughter said. Lauren Peters, who was 25 when her father died days after his case was rejected by the High Court in 2012, spoke ahead of the introduction of a Bill in Parliament this week to give choice at the end of life. Mr Nicklinson, from Wiltshire, suffered locked-in syndrome after a catastrophic stroke while on a business trip to Athens in 2005, and his family said it was “the closest thing you’ll ever get to being buried alive” after he was left paralysed from the neck down and unable to speak.