Die Hard 2 and Roots star John Amos dies
John Amos, best known for his roles in the 1977 miniseries Roots and Die Hard 2, has died at the age of 84.
John Amos, best known for his roles in the 1977 miniseries Roots and Die Hard 2, has died at the age of 84.
"I disliked my stepmom before I overheard that comment, but I now despise her."
"I really hope that marrying into a rich family worked out for some, but for me, it was a nightmare."
The Utah-based influencer couple, who share eight kids, have finalized their divorce after 17 years of marriage
Rachel Tucker decided to become a legal parent to her husband's child, who was born with illegal substances in his system and placed in state custody
"I left my fiancé after the guilt absolutely broke me. No one knows the real reason I left, and no one ever found out about the affair. And on my end, no one ever will."
A Los Angeles doctor was killed outside a medical facility this summer. Police now say he was attacked before his death but did not release details about it.
Kit Harington is delighting fans in Industry – but away from the cameras, the star is a doting father to his children who he shares with his actress wife Rose Leslie. Find out all you need to know here…
Imagine having to sign a contract to be in a wedding party. 🙄
"It's very hard to find a woman who is content doing this."
A local Turkish outlet reported that authorities are investigating to determine whether Kübra Aykut's death was by accident or suicide
The bride is set on marrying in Mexico, despite the excessive cost for her loved ones, the cousin explained in a Reddit post
"'Thank you' from a little old man with Stage 4 lung cancer. He had no family, so I stayed after my shift ended. He just didn't want to die alone, and I refused to let it happen. It still makes me cry when I think of it."
The new arrival means Sienna Elizabeth, born in September 2021, will be a big sister
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced they are expecting their second baby together and to announce the sweet news they shared an adorable family photo in which Sienna's blonde hair is shown in all its glory…
Part of the reason Prince Andrew is steadfastly refusing to budge from his home, Royal Lodge, which he leases at a bargain price from the Crown Estate, is to leave it to his children, sources have previously told The Daily Beast.A bitter irony, then, that his older daughter, Princess Beatrice, now reportedly finds the place a “stress hole” that she avoids for fear of being drawn into her father’s ongoing humiliation over his alleged sexual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffr
"She's a great person. She's laid back, low maintenance and no drama," a source tells PEOPLE of Ines de Ramon
"I feel bad, but I also feel like if I make an exception for her, others might expect the same, and it could turn into a chaotic situation on my wedding day," the bride wrote in a Reddit post
The former couple is parents to sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, as well as daughter Saylor, 8
The 21-year-old victim, Brooklyn Barrett, was remembered by loved ones as a “vibrant and promising young woman"
"I did what any dad would do," David Jones tells PEOPLE