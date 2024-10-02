Die Hard 2 and Roots star John Amos dies

The Daily Beast

Part of the reason Prince Andrew is steadfastly refusing to budge from his home, Royal Lodge, which he leases at a bargain price from the Crown Estate, is to leave it to his children, sources have previously told The Daily Beast.A bitter irony, then, that his older daughter, Princess Beatrice, now reportedly finds the place a “stress hole” that she avoids for fear of being drawn into her father’s ongoing humiliation over his alleged sexual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffr