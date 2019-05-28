Differences in Opens shown through exemptions

Shugo Imahira, of Japan, waits to putt on the 16th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The distinction between golf's two oldest championships goes beyond one being played on links courses in the UK and the other being played in the United States. They also have a different reach, which can lead to a different idea of "Open."

The U.S. Open likes to consider itself the most democratic of the four major championships because roughly half of the 156-man field has to go through qualifying.

This year, 76 players were exempt from qualifying, including the special invitation for two-time champion Ernie Els, meaning slightly more than half of the field will have to go through 36-hole qualifying to get to Pebble Beach.

Sixteen of the 76 players — 21 percent — were exempt by reaching the Tour Championship at East Lake.

For international players who are not PGA Tour members, the only way to avoid qualifying is to be in the top 60 in the world three weeks before the U.S. Open. Otherwise, there are 36-hole qualifiers in America, England and Japan.

The British Open considers itself the most international major, and it shows in the way the field is comprised.

One exemption was awarded the winner of the Argentina Open (Isidro Benitez). Another was given to the winner of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Golf Tour (Yosuki Asaji). The Open gives exemptions to Order of Merit winners from tours in South Africa (Zander Lombard), Australia (Jake McLeod), Asia (Shubhankar Sharma) and the leading two players from Japan (Shugo Imahira and Shaun Norris).

McLeod previously earned a spot in the Open Qualifying Series, while Sharma was previously eligible as the top 30 in the Race to Dubai on the European Tour.

The British Open takes the top 30 players from the Race to Dubai and the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour, along with taking up to five players from the current points list on both tours through June 23.

Add it up and the British Open can exempt as many as 100 players for Royal Portrush this year.

The next step for the USGA is to bring the U.S. Women's Open closer in line with the open nature of the men's event. The U.S. Women's Open, which starts this week at the Country Club of Charleston, had 97 exempt players this year.

Starting next year, the USGA is eliminating all exemptions related to the LPGA Tour money list.

Instead, the top 75 from the women's world ranking — at the close of entries and the final ranking before the championship — will be exempt. Previously, the top 50 in the women's world ranking automatically qualified.

Also, the top 30 from the previous year's Race to CME Globe on the LPGA Tour will be exempt.

The USGA says the U.S. Women's Open has averaged just over 90 exempt players over the past five years. Those numbers are expected to decrease slightly under the revised exemption categories next year.

TIGHT SCHEDULE

The Memorial is two weeks after one major, two weeks before another. Jack Nicklaus is happy with the field — seven of the top 10 in the world, including Tiger Woods as the Masters champion — though he is missing the top two players in Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Koepka and Johnson will be in the RBC Canadian Open next week. Koepka likes to play the week before a major, while Johnson is an RBC ambassador. Johnson has played the Memorial every year that he's been eligible.

The Canadian Open was moved from late July to the week before the U.S. Open in a major overhaul to the schedule to finish the season ahead of football.

Nicklaus thinks it is too condensed.

"I think this new schedule is going to hurt a lot of tournaments," Nicklaus said. "I'm not a big fan of what they're doing."

Nicklaus believes it won't be long before players will build their schedule around the four majors, The Players Championship and a few World Golf Championships.

"That's going to be the season," he said. "They'll play some stuff on the outside of it, but the tournaments in the middle are going to be hurt. We're lucky. We're sitting in a good spot. Brooks would play here if he didn't have the PGA Championship two weeks ago."

US OPEN PRIZE MONEY

Players will be competing for a seven-figure prize for the first time at the U.S. Women's Open this week.

The USGA announced Tuesday it is raising the prize money at the U.S. Open to $12.5 million and at the U.S. Women's Open to $5.5 million. The purse for the U.S. Open is the largest of the four majors and equal to The Players Championship.

