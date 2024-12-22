A different Christmas for church after arson attack

Parishioners gathered at the Reverend Isobel Hawthorne-Steele's home to discuss how the last few months have been [BBC]

Parishioners of a County Antrim church which was set on fire in an arson attack earlier in the year have said "Christmas is going to look different" but that they are trying to make the most of unexpected opportunities.

The Church of the Holy Name and its parish hall, in Greenisland, were severely damaged in the fire in September.

"Everything has changed. We have to hold services, events and clubs in different places, everything is up in the air," community chaplain the Reverend Chris Bennett said.

"We're not going to have our usual services in our usual place but like everything else there is opportunities that come with that."

"We have a long road to go so it is about keeping that momentum going," the Dr Reverend Dr Isobel Hawthorne-Steele said [BBC]

Reverend Dr Isobel Hawthorne-Steele said the past few months had been difficult as they tried to keep people together and hold services and activities in other locations.

Events such as a Christingle workshop, the Mothers and Toddlers Christmas Party, the Santa With A Difference initiative and the Miracle of Christmas concert were held in local churches and community halls.

"The people who are running those particular establishments have been more than generous with us and that's been really good as we have been able to carry on with all the activities that we do," Dr Hawthorne-Steele said.

"Of course there is always the fact it's not our church and there's bits of tension around timings and we have no real storage facilities but it has been good in the aspect of the community coming together."

Lorna Brown, the family and children outreach community worker for the parish, said Christmas would be different this year for families.

"The church have tried to put on much the same events as we have every other year to give families the same opportunities to get together as in other years," she said

"The local families have been finding it very hard, the church is such a focal part of the community and the shop is such a big loss.

"The community support has been phenomenal, the local school raising so much money."

'Like a bereavement'

Mr Bennett described the loss of the church as "a bereavement" as multiple events, worship and prayer have been held there throughout the years.

"It has been amazing to just watch them hug and laugh together sometimes, there has been a lot of humour as there has been a lot of grief," Mr Bennett said.

"The support from the community has been overwhelming, I know three months later it shouldn't keep surprising you but it keeps overwhelming and surprising me again and again."

Looking towards the new year, Mr Bennett shared that he had stopped basing his hope on a specific date but instead on the people.

He said he hoped "that the community will keep strengthening and the friendships that have grown over the last few weeks will continue to blossom".

Ms Brown added: "The local families in the community are very positive for 2025, they are positive that the church will be back, bigger and better than before.

"The community wants and it needs the church back, there's so much determination within everyone in the community."

Parishioners celebrated their personal photographs surviving the fire [Greenisland Parish Church]

The fire was started after the church celebrated its 70th anniversary on a weekend fill with music, food and entertainment.

Three boys - two aged 11 and one aged 10 - were charged with arson over the blaze.

But criminal proceedings were ended before they were set to make their first court appearances.

"We are working with the young children who have been involved in starting the fire and that is exciting because they are coming to work with us on some reparation," Dr Hawthorne-Steele stated.

"We are looking forward to that because we want to extend the love of Jesus to them."

Parishioners had donated photographs from weddings, baptisms and other special events at the church from over the years.

Mr Bennett said they were overjoyed and in disbelief when the photographs were carried out by the firefighters after surviving the blaze.

