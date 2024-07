CBC

Lightning paired with hot weather has prompted a new evacuation order due to a wildfire in northeastern B.C., as well as a provincewide campfire ban.On Tuesday, the province said it will be banning campfires across B.C. starting at noon on Friday. The sole exception to the ban is in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.The ban is being put into place because of the risk of increased wildfire starts as a cold front is forecast to sweep across northern B.C. on Wednesday, bringing with it strong winds,