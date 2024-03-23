Difficult decisions at Unilever

(Unilever)

You had one job...

To Unilever now, where the consumer giant this week unveiled plans for a whopping 7,500 job cuts. On the same day, the company said it was mulling spinning off its ice cream division, presumably to distract from the layoffs the same way shouting “look, ice cream!” distracts a toddler.

Where are the cuts coming from? Predominantly in London, was the response by Unilever comms after a Standard business reporter inquired.

But barely fifteen minutes later, they retracted that remark after someone did the maths and worked out that would mean…everyone in the entire office would lose their job. Oopsies.

Redundancy packages include six months’ severance, a bonus for long service and two tubs of Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Chew-Chew.

