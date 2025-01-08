Digging Cincinnati out: Key info on snow plowing, illegally parked cars

Reuters

President-Elect Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that seeks to protect gas-powered appliances including stoves and heaters from federal and local regulators who want to phase them out of homes and businesses, two sources familiar with the plans said. Republicans, including Trump, have spent the last few years attacking local Democratic efforts to limit gas-powered appliances in new construction projects amid environmental and health concerns. The U.S. consumer regulator said in 2023 it was reviewing gas appliances and links with respiratory conditions such as asthma, but noted that any regulation would be a lengthy process.