Digital deception: WDSU Investigates exposes artificial intelligence impact on the 2024 election
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The Las Vegas Sun also talked about the Republican nominee's "hateful character."
Narrator: It was not an iconic or epic moment.
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
The Queen of Pop says she flew home from Paris to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election
Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”
OTTAWA — New Democrats will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday.
The former president nearly slipped as he tried to climb into the vehicle.
Daniel Dale flagged the "incredibly obvious" spin.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election he could 'discard' Taiwan given the United States has always pursued an "America first" policy. Trump, the Republican candidate who is neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business. Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where said he would impose additional, massive tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan" and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of U.S. policy.
"I think their internals are actually giving them pause," said Margaret Hoover, a veteran GOP operative.
This comes as Musk, a billionaire backer of Trump's presidential bid, says that giant budget cuts would create “temporary hardship” for the country.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
Triumph taunted supporters of the former president right to their faces for the "Daily Show" bit.
Former President Donald Trump trumpeted once again Wednesday his unexplained plans to “protect” American women, this time insisting he will do it “whether the women like it or not.” Trump’s latest—and arguably strangest—outburst about women came with a taunt aimed at his own campaign staff, who he said told him to stop asserting his “inappropriate” desire to be a savior for the female half of the U.S. population. “My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, ‘No, I want to protect the p
"The message is what resonated with me," the ABC host says The post ‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin, Longtime Republican, Admits She Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Harris’ Closing Message appeared first on TheWrap.
The lyric choice is "peak MAGA," said one critic.
CNN host Chris Wallace weighed in Wednesday on Donald Trump‘s tumultuous campaign trail style—and warned that his “big problem” remains his inability to reach out to women who may feel alienated by his rhetoric. Wallace spoke on the network about Trump’s decision to freeze out his onetime rival Nikki Haley, who offered to help him on the campaign trail but has noticeably been absent. In a Fox News broadcast earlier this week, Haley criticized Trump’s actions over the past few weeks counting down
Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.