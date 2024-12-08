Digital ID to be introduced for pubs and clubs

Young people set to be able to prove their age in pubs and clubs via a digital ID via an app - Lumi Images/Patrick Frost/Collection Mix: Subjects RF

Young people will be able to use government-backed digital ID cards to prove they are old enough to drink alcohol under legal changes to take effect next year.

They will be able to sign up to digital ID companies that are certified against Government-set standards for security and reliability and then use the app on their smartphone to prove they are over 18 when visiting pubs, restaurants and shops.

It is part of a wider effort to move more state functions online so that people can prove their identity for everything from paying taxes to opening a bank account using the government-backed app.

It will use a “single sign-on”, rather than the two-step identity verification currently needed online, for all government services including applying for benefits.

Although it is a step towards wider use of digital IDs, Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out ID cards and has insisted that it will not make digital ID mandatory despite Tony Blair’s calls to do so to combat illegal migration and black market working.

The changes are being enacted through the Data (Use and Access) Bill currently before Parliament which means companies that provide digital identity services can seek independent certification against Government-set standards for security and reliability.

If successful, the services will be able to join a Gov.uk register and display a trust mark. As part of that change, next year digital IDs from these trusted providers can be used to prove a holder’s age when buying alcohol in pubs, restaurants and shops.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government will not make digital ID mandatory - Peter Cade/Photodisc

The first step will be to give landlords and retailers the ability to scan digital identities to verify a customer’s age without unnecessarily disclosing personal information such as their name or address, as is the case with driving licences.

The change will involve a quick check – like scanning a QR code or using technology similar to contactless bank cards.

It is likely to be integrated into supermarkets’ and shops’ check-out scanning systems which will end the delays for customers when they have to call over the attendant to physically confirm they are old enough to buy alcohol – even if they are pensioners.

Digital verification will not be compulsory

Providers that could be verified include Yoti, a digital ID app. It recently introduced a new student feature, which enables people with a physical student card to register it as a digital ID. A public register of products that meet government standards will be published on Gov.uk.

Officials insist digital verification will not be compulsory and people will still be able to use paper documents such as passports and utility bills to prove their identity.

As part of the drive to digitalise existing identity documents, the Government has recently unveiled plans to enable about 250,000 former service personnel to access digital veteran cards on their smartphones starting next year.

The digital identification document will help veterans to prove their status and speed up access to services and support programmes.