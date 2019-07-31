Dillian Whyte's status as mandatory challenger for WBC world heavyweight title suspended

Dillian Whyte has been provisionally suspended as the mandatory challenger for the WBC world heavyweight title following an "adverse finding" after a drugs test.

Whyte beat Oscar Rivas at the O2 earlier this month to hand the Colombian his first professional defeat and secure both the interim title and the right to challenge Deontay Wilder for the World Boxing Council crown.

The Brixton boxer was cleared to fight by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control, but the World Boxing Council (WBC) said its officials were not informed of the positive sample before the contest.

The WBC said he can present his case at a hearing to be confirmed soon.

Writing on Twitter, Whyte said he won the fight "fair and square" and was "so disappointed" with the "rubbish" said about him.

"I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons," he added.

If any impropriety is proven, the 31-year-old could face a lengthy suspension from the sport.

A WBC statement read: "An 'A' Sample UKAD collected from Mr Dillian Whyte in relation with his bout against Oscar Rivas yielded an adverse finding.

"In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC's own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC's recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division.

"The WBC has notified Mr Whyte and his team of the WBC's suspension, and that it will afford Mr Whyte the opportunity to present its position to the WBC at an investigative hearing which will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

"Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate."

Whyte served a two-year doping ban between 2012 and 2014 for unknowingly taking an illegal supplement.