Dina Asher-Smith sets sights on European record books after 100m gold in Rome

Winner: Dina Asher-Smith claimed success in the women’s 100m final in Rome on Sunday night (Getty Images for European Athletics)

Dina Asher-Smith has set her sights on becoming the most successful Briton in European Athletics Championships history.

The 28-year-old picked up her first major title for five years to join Roger Black and Sir Mo Farah on a record five gold medals in the event.

Having won the 100metres on Sunday night, Asher-Smith has a shot at gold No6 in the 4x100m relay. Of the lure of the records, she said: “That’s why I’m here. Hopefully, we’ll come together as a relay team and do a fab job.”

Asher-Smith got off to a dire start but pulled through the field to run sub-11seconds and take the gold in the individual event, mouthing an X-rated “f*** me” in relief as she crossed the line.

It was her second sub-11 in recent weeks, which she said reflected her decision to split with long-time coach John Blackie and join Edrick Floreal in Florida.

Of that burgeoning partnership, she said: “I’m in a great place. Overall, I’m really happy that I’m six to eight months into a new set-up and I’m here putting together performances like this back to back.

“I’ve just moved coach, I’m having great fun, a great time and I’m trying new things. When you are in a new set-up in an Olympic year, you have to use every opportunity to try new things.”

Asher-Smith admitted she’d had a poor start but told herself not to panic as she clawed her way through the field to take the gold.

“The gun went and I was slightly too lazy,” she said. “That was not the plan. But I was able to work it back and that’s something I’ve worked really hard on.

“I didn’t panic in my running. It’s nice to run sub-11 in two completely different ways. Training’s been going well, my body feels good and I’m happy.”

Asher-Smith knows it is a step up in class at the Olympics later this summer having struggled for medals against the world’s best at the very highest level in recent times.

She missed out on individual medals at both the Tokyo Olympics and at last summer’s World Championships in Budapest, having been hampered by injuries in the lead-up to both.

But she said: “I’m very excited. I think a European Olympics is going to be so much fun and, if I am being honest, my mentality this year is just chill out and have a great time.”