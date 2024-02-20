Here’s when you can dine at Fin & Fino in Lake Norman’s Birkdale Village

The newest Fin & Fino location, which is settling in to the Birkdale Village space in Huntersville that was Dresser’s Restaurant for 20 years, will open Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Reservations are now available to book online.

“We enjoyed a successful 20-year run at Birkdale Village as Dressler’s Restaurant and it was bittersweet to say goodbye to our original concept there. But Birkdale has changed drastically since we opened in 2003, and changing our concept allowed us to reinvigorate the space and provide a more modern experience that we feel is better suited for the community, and we’re excited to continue growing there,” Jon Dressler said in a statement. He owns Rare Roots Hospitality with his wife, Kim.

THE FOOD: Guests can expect a similar experience to what they’d find at the flagship location in uptown Charlotte, but with different features and specials developed by Rare Roots Hospitality executive chef Scott Hollingsworth and director of operations Tim Buchanan.

The small plates menu from chef Jonathan Cox offers fresh seafood, high quality meats, house-made pastas and locally grown produce.

Fin & Fino’s scallops.

THE DRINKS: Fin & Fino bar manager Britany Kellum — who is known for her team BK & the Clams — will bringing her whimsical approach with thematic cocktail menus to the Birkdale Village location. Guests will be able to order a Call of the Clam, a custom-crafted cocktail specialized to the guest ordering it.

Wine experts Hilary Demmitt and Liz Sierk will also add their touches to the beverage program.

Fin & Fino bar manager Britany Kellum.

THE SPACE: The 5,200-square-foot space built to seat 160 guests in the dining room and bar offers a relaxed color palette with coastal-inspired artwork and design finishes. The newly renovated patio will offer 45 more seats.

The dining room at Fin & Fino’s Birkdale Village location.

“The Dresslers have been a pleasure to work with throughout the years and such wonderful supporters of Birkdale Village’s transformation. We look forward to celebrating our decades-long relationship by welcoming this delicious new addition to our food & beverage lineup,” said Maureen Smith, Birkdale Village marketing manager.

Fin & Fino’s Lake Norman location is at 8630 Lindholm Drive in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village.

Location: 8630 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 (opening Feb. 28)

Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Cuisine: Seafood

Instagram: @finandfinoclt