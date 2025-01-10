Dine out for under £20: 10 of London's very best meals for an austere January

(Josh Barrie)

Eating out in January usually comes with need to more keenly consider money. Bank balances require constant navigation for most, but post-Christmas is an especially taught time.

There are affordable places all over London. And not just pizzas and burgers, though these will feature on this list. See also: bowls of Vietnamese noodles, a Tooting canteen loved by Sadiq Khan, and some of the best curry goat in town.

Here are 10 top meals out in London, all below £20.

Fran’s

(Fran's)

In Hackney, there’s a bottle shop and snack bar called Wilton Way Deli and Wines, which has garnered something of a cult following. Its founder, Francesca D’Agostino, opened a second site last year called Fran’s. She describes it as an “all-day caff” and that’s what it is — a place inspired by London’s long history of British-Italian fixtures, where fried breakfasts precede plates of pasta e fagioli. Comfort food? All the rage. At Fran’s, it’s a little more upmarket in the evening, with the likes of salmon tartare, risotto and tortellini coming aboard, but everything is still under £20. Breakfast to lunch, all other boxes are ticked: classic breakfasts; jacket potatoes (get one topped with beef ragu); club sandwiches. London 2025 at its best.

ADVERTISEMENT

51 Wilton Way, E8 1BG, @wiltonwaydeliandwines

Breadstall

(Josh Barrie)

London, still obsessed with pizza, which is good. The newest venture is called Breadstall, a New York-style operation on Berwick Street in Soho. There’s also one in Battersea Power Station, but who wants to eat there? The Soho takeaway is excellent: quarters — two good-sized slices — are £7 and you can go as wild as you like with the chilli flakes and parmesan sprinkles. I like this pizza because it combines crispy bases with chewier, puffier crusts, and so there’s a gentle suggestion of Neapolitan in the mix. Breadstall is a distinctly modern take on pizza, supremely filling without being hapless and doughy. Get a half for £14 and you’ll need a long sit down.

Battersea and Soho, breadstall.com

Bocca di Lupo

Bocca di Lupo interior

Bocca di Lupo is one of London’s finest Italian restaurants. It turned 15 not so long ago and has always been of tremendous value, though since relaunching in 2024, Jacob Kenedy’s shrine to Italy might be as good as it was when it opened. Mostly, you will spend over £20, certainly with wine, but there is also an £18, two-course pre-theatre menu which includes a fantastic cabbage and bread soup from Piedmont, a region better known for truffles and beef but exceptional when it comes to more accessible cooking. Else visit when quiet and get a £12 plate of pasta — the paccheri, ideally — and bocconcini and walk away resourceful. How good is it? Look at the pasta at the top of the page.

ADVERTISEMENT

12 Archer Street, W1D 7BB, boccadilupo.com/

Huong Viet

(Josh Barrie)

How do you know someone travelled around Southeast Asia? They’ll tell you. I can go even further: I worked in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for a while and got the eight-hour bus to Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam more than once. It cost less than a pint of Guinness. Anyway, pretty much everything at Huong Viet is under £20 and reminds me of those journeys. Get a crispy pancake with prawns or the chilli, lemongrass and ginger stir fry with rice. It’s the London restaurant I visit most, in part because it’s near the office and my gym but also because the food is sensational.

94 Curtain Road, EC2A 3AA, huongvietrestaurant.co.uk

Guacamoles

(Guacamoles)

A lot of people are talking about Mexican food in London. How it has become something, where before it was merely a novelty. That is all very well but let’s get down to eating. Guacamoles in Peckham is absolutely worth your time, and your dollar. It’s a colourful, flag adorned taquería inside Rye Lane Market. It is also home to the juiciest tacos around. Chicken, pork, fish, beef and tongue tacos are all £10 or £11 a plate, all endlessly moreish in their fatty tenderness. Guacamoles is one of London’s best new places to eat, a rapturous place, and it happens to be one of the most affordable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rye Lane Indoor Market, 48 Rye Lane, SE15 5BY, @guacamolespeckham

Dawat

(Dawat)

Sadiq Khan once told me that Dawat was among his favourite restaurants in London. It specialises in Mughlai cuisine, a style of cooking dating back to the Mughal Empire and which combines the flavours of the Indian subcontinent with those of central Asia, particularly Persian. There is a restaurant in Old Delhi called Karim’s which serves the 400-year-old recipes of the Red Fort nearby and some dishes at Dawat aren't wildly far off. When I lived nearby, I would often get the kebab roll, a Punjabi samos — full of spice and penetrating fat — and a lamb kahari, which is exceptionally rich. Make sure you have it on the bone and try not to order it “mild”.

Tooting and Norbury, dawatgroup.co.uk

Shake Shack

(Shake Shack)

Smashburgers, having a little moment aren’t they? They have been for some time thanks to hype names like Supernova and Junk (the latter inedible, due to brioche buns). We probably shouldn’t forget about Shake Shack, which has been doing them in London for years. The patties aren’t pressed down onto the griddle as robustly as some newer brands (some are going too far now; like eating a beefy crispbread), but they are smashburgers and they sit pretty in their potato rolls. A classic cheeseburger is just over a tenner and the fries (about a fiver) are crinkle cut, a style we don’t see enough of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple locations, shakeshack.co.uk

Fryer’s Delight

(Adrian Lourie)

Word to the wise: Fryer’s Delight in Holborn is one of the last remaining fish and chip shops in London that fries in beef dripping (at least when it’s available — beef dripping comes from Eastern Europe and imports can be tricky with the war in Ukraine). There are a couple of others, including Knight’s in Norwood, which is a favourite of mine, but Fryer’s Delight is the most central. Fish is more expensive than ever but you can still pick up a haddock and chips here for under £15. Expect excellent batter; pearly, flaky fish; golden chips.

19 Theobalds Road, WC1X 8SL, 020 7405 4114

Normah’s

(Normah's)

Off we go now to west London, to what might reasonably be called an institution. I know a lot of the old food crowd would say so. Those who haven’t yet been should know that Normah’s is a traditional Malaysian restaurant inside Queensway Market, quite far into it. There is a bit of a leaning towards these sorts of places today: laminated menus, wooden tables, mismatched chairs and a fish tank in the corner. Normah’s out-dates the contrived. Much more real. The food, then. Owner Nomah Abd Hamid will explain it all better than me — just go in and ask her. Or get a king prawn laksa for £14 and see where it takes you.

23, 25 Queensway, W2 4QJ,.normahs.co.uk

Healthy Eaters

(Via Healthy Eaters Facebook)

Fish Wings & Tings is Brixton’s most famous Caribbean restaurant, for good reason. But try also Healthy Eaters, a Jamaican takeaway that opened a second site, more of a sit-down restaurant, last year. The chicken soup is well-loved, so too the saltfish patties, but for a fuller meal, get the curry goat, as rich and as satisfying as any plate of food in south London. A slice of baked mac and cheese — not the hideous, sloppy muck out of America — would also be a wise decision. Still below £20 even with both.

17 Electric Avenue, SW9 8JP, healthyeaters.co.uk