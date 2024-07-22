Dineen Park mass shooting: What we know and don't know so far
A 17-year-old girl was killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting during a car party at Dineen Park in Milwaukee. The investigation is ongoing with no arrests made.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
An Ottawa teacher is facing four charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving a male under the age of 18, police say.Rayon Finnikin, 37, was charged Friday with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence. The alleged assaults began in 2019 and occurred at Ottawa-based programs and schools, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a Friday night media release.Investigators belie
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
The vessel was involved in a collision with another ship before fleeing the scene on Friday.
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".
Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Monday, with the judge describing how he egregiously abused the trust his victims placed in him.Ralph King had been found guilty in November after three women testified he inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the centre in 2021. King, 61, is an Ojibway-Anishin
Andrew Bate began abusing a girl when she was eight and continued to attack her for years, police say.
A deal between the LCBO and the union representing its workers has been ratified and stores are set to reopen on Tuesday following a two-week strike. On Monday, Premier Doug Ford commented on the situation, stating the strike "should have never happened," recognizing its impact across the province. "People were still able to get their alcohol. I knew this, but it just confirmed it. Mess with anyone, but don't mess around with people's booze in Ontario because they aren't too happy."
A Broward State Attorney’s Office employee and her son are accused of attempting to swindle an elderly man out of a property worth approximately $200,000, court documents show.
The man reportedly sex-trafficked multiple minors and his pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend.
NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w
Homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death that seems to have resulted from a shooting in Calgary, police say.Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Foothills Medical Centre after a man and woman reportedly arrived at the hospital suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release the Calgary Police Service issued early Sunday morning.The woman was declared dead upon arrival, police say. The man is still in serious condition.According to the
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face.
It took a canine unit, a police boat and a passing fisherman, but a man suspected in a string of dangerous driving incidents in P.E.I. was finally arrested late Monday morning. Earlier Monday, Summerside Police Services had obtained a warrant for Jerman Jah Payne, 29, after he was alleged to have stolen a 2015 Dodge Journey a day earlier. The suspect was widely reported to be driving dangerously in various locations around Prince County overnight Sunday into Monday morning, evading police severa
Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said. The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.