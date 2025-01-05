Diner customers show up to celebrate beloved waitress' 80th birthday
An Auburndale diner recently paused cooking and serving one morning to wish their matriarch a happy birthday.
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stunned in a strapless corset and tiny mini skirt after ushering in the New Year with her family – see pictures.
“It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson,” she tells PEOPLE of her husband, whom she married in 1995
Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, were discovered on Dec. 26, at a resort in Hội An
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
Wayne's brothers Donny, Merrill and Jay confirmed the news in social media posts, revealing that he died on Jan. 1
Lorraine shared the sweet father-daughter moment in an Instagram post on Jan. 2
Baena and Plaza worked together on several projects over the years, including 'Life After Beth' (2014) and 'Spin Me Round' (2022)
Michael J Fox was awarded the presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden on Saturday January 4, capping a remarkable career. Bono, Denzel Washington, Hillary Clinton were all also honored.
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer
The ‘Maria’ actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards
The Duchess of Sussex launched her new TV show, With Love, Meghan, on Thursday
The actress and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum defined her personal style and discussed collaborating with stylist Danyul Brown.
The actress shut down the red carpet with her menswear-inspired look at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle has reached a crescendo as their dueling lawsuits offer deeply contrasting perspectives. While Lively alleges that Baldoni sexually harassed her and then attacked her career by orchestrating a “smear” campaign against her with his publicist and crisis manager, Baldoni argues that it was Lively who planted negative stories about him and added the lawsuit to seal the deal on destroying his reputation—in an effort to salvage her own after an embarrassi
“I wanted to lovingly and respectfully say, ‘Absolutely not!’."
The singer shares his kids with ex Jwan Yosef and is also dad to twin boys Matteo and Valentino
"Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored," the former "View" cohost shared on social media.
Jennifer and Brandon Sheffield were found dead by gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide by police in Mississippi on Dec. 28, according to reports