Dionne Warwick says she didn’t agree to attend RFK Jr. fundraiser

Singer Dionne Warwick on Wednesday said she did not agree to attend a fundraiser later this month for 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite claims of such from a super PAC backing the White House hopeful.

“I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there,” Warwick wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Warwick’s response was to a post from American Values 2024, a super PAC backing Kennedy, that claimed singer Andrea Bocelli will perform at a fundraiser later this month. The PAC also listed “well wisher guests” including Martin Sheen, Mike Tyson and Dionne Warwick. The super PAC’s post on X linked to an article from DailyMail UK published last week that included similar details.

According to an RSVP from Fighting 4 One America, another PAC backing Kennedy, the event is slated for Jan. 22 in California and appears to be both a fundraiser for the presidential candidate and a celebration of his 70th birthday. Tickets to the event range from $2,500 to $50,000.

Public details surrounding the event’s agenda were not released. The Hill reached out to the event’s organizers for further comment.

The fundraiser comes months after singer Eric Clapton and his band performed at an event for Kennedy and raised a total of $1.2 million for a PAC backing him.

Kennedy, who is running as an independent in this year’s presidential election, has struggled to make a sizable dent in the 2024 general election. Recent polling, however, showed about 1 in 5 registered voters said they are open to supporting the third-party candidate.

Kennedy, who formerly sought the Democratic nomination, supports several populist positions overlapping between former President Trump and some progressives of the Democratic party.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.