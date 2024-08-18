Dionne Warwick's 2 Children: All About Her Sons Damon and David Elliott

"Heartbreaker" singer Dionne Warwick has two musical sons

David M. Benett/Getty Dionne Warwick with her sons David Elliott and Damon Elliott at The Arts Club on June 9, 2014 in London

Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, but behind the scenes she is also a mother to two sons, Damon and David Elliott.

Although Dionne loves making music, her No. 1 priority in her life has always been her sons. She became a mother in 1969 with the birth of David, following her divorce and remarriage to former husband William Elliott — who was also a musician — in the same year. Four years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Damon.

Both Dionne's children and her music have a special place in her heart. She even found a way to compare them. “My songs are like my children and grandchildren,” she told The Sunday Post in 2018. “I never tire of them and I love each of them. I love singing them at every concert and I love the fact that audiences are so warm in their applause and their greeting each song. It is like seeing them pleased to see my family."

Even though she was often busy during their childhoods, Dionne always made sure to show up for her kids.

"Growing up, Mom never missed a softball game, never missed a tennis game. She was always there at the end of me and my brother getting in trouble, meaning that she was always right there to catch us," Damon said on the Jesus Calling podcast.

He continued, “She raised us by saying — I will never forget — she sat us down once we both were of age to kind of figure out what was going on. And she said, 'You know, you might see me on TV, you might see me onstage under these lights, and people might go a little goo-ga over me, you know, but I’m your mommy and I’ll always be your mommy.’ "

Here is everything to know about Dionne Warwick's two sons, David and Damon Elliott.

David Elliott, 55

Ian Gavan/Getty Dionne Warwick and son David Elliott perform live onstage during the Hunger Project Concert at the Apollo Victoria on January 9, 2011 in London

Dionne and William welcomed David on Jan. 18, 1969, in Orange, N.J. When he was growing up, Dionne was always present, even when she was busy touring the world or in the studio.

She never forced her sons to go into the music industry, but both David and brother Damon followed in her footsteps. David has worked behind the scenes in the business. He co-wrote Luther Vandross' hit 1989 song "Here and Now" with Terry Steele, and landed a Grammy Award nomination for best rhythm and blues song.

Robin Platzer/Getty Dionne Warwick with her sons David and Damon Elliott during her four-day benefit to raise money for the Warwick Foundation's fund for AIDS education and pediatric AIDS care.

David got his start in the music business onstage with his mother. He played drums in her band and opened for her on tour with his solo act.

Outside of the music business, David is a family man who often spends time with his mother and children. He has two daughters, including Cheyenne, who is also a soul singer.

Damon Elliott, 51

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Damon Elliott and Dionne Warwick attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles

Dionne and William welcomed their son Damon on March 21, 1973.

Like his parents and elder brother, Damon has made a name for himself in the music industry. He founded the Damon Elliott Music Group, Confidential Records and Kind Music Group, where he has worked with stars including Beyoncé and Pink. He is a producer, singer-songwriter and composer who won a Grammy in 2023 for his part on White Sun’s “Mystic Mirror.” He was also nominated for an Academy Award that same year for the song “Applause,” which is featured in the film Tell It Like a Woman.

But one of Damon's favorite projects to work on was with his mother. The pair produced a musical together called Hits: The Musical, a show in which 29 performers, ranging from age 10 to 22, sang iconic songs from pop music history. Of course, the musical featured Dionne's own songs.

"This show is crazy. I get to hear songs from entertainers who would be in my home when they weren't on tour or they've been in my recording studio," Damon told The Tennessean in April 2023. He went on to say of the show, "[It] is truly fulfilling for me from so many perspectives. These songs are familiar to pop culture and have, for decades, resonated with millions of people."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Dionne Warwick and son Damon Elliott pose as they arrive for amfAR's 24th Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 25, 2017.

When Damon isn't working on music or productions with his mother, he works as a sound healer, per his Instagram bio. His feed is full of inspirational quotes, spiritual messages and behind-the-scenes insights into his life.

He also takes time to shout out his mother's accomplishments, writing, "Words can’t express how proud I am of you mommy… it’s about damn time!!! Congrats!!! @therealdionnew ✌🏾✊🏾❤️," when she was a 2023 Kennedy Center honoree.

