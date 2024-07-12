Dior – and Celebrities From Thailand, South Korea, and The Philippines – Ruled Paris Fashion Weeks

PARIS — The spring 2025 men’s shows in the French capital generated $278.3 million in media impact value — up 70 percent versus spring 2024 — and 84 percent of it was generated within 48 hours of the event, according to data released Friday by insights firm Launchmetrics.

Meanwhile, haute couture week increased 3 percent to garner $192.4 million in media impact value, or MIV, with 93 percent of it generated within 48 hours of the event.

More from WWD

Launchmetrics’ proprietary media impact value figure, or MIV, tallies the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums.

Celebrities from The Philippines had the biggest impact during couture with Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and Heart Evangelista coming in first and second with $5.1 million and $3.4 million in MIV respectively. Blackpink member Jisoo, Indian actress Preity Zinta and Kazakh actress and model Zarina Yeva rounded out the top five.

K-pop band Tomorrow x Together and Thai singer and actor Phakphum Romsaithong reigned as the top celebrity voices during men’s, driving $18 million and $6.2 million in MIV respectively. Launchmetrics noted that celebrities from Asia-Pacific generated 18 times more MIV than those from the EMEA region. Thai rapper BamBam, South Korean boy band NCT and Thai actor Phuwin Tangsakyuen came in third, fourth and fifth.

Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, credited the celebrity craze — which has gathered steam post-pandemic — for fueling impressive gains during men’s fashion week in Paris, which ran from June 18 to 23.

As for couture, “some major brands didn’t show, but it’s still a huge MIV,” he told journalists during a webinar cohosted by Michael Jaïs, chief executive officer of Launchmetrics.

Valentino and Fendi were among big names absent from the latest round of high fashion shows, staged from June 24 to 28 in the French capital.

Jennifer Lopez attended Dior’s fall 2024 haute couture show in Paris.

Among the most striking findings of the recent fashion weeks were the “normalization of the influencer voice,” the dominance of celebrities from Asia-Pacific region, and the comeback of media brands that are leveraging video and platforms like TikTok, Jaïs said.

Morand also flagged that fashion shows in Paris are becoming more and more spectacular, noting that Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, after taking in Loewe’s spring 2025 men’s display, likened the experience to going to the opera or a concert.

For men’s fashion week, media held a 64 percent share of media impact value or MIV — with Gala France reining supreme by “leveraging the power of virality of TikTok,” Launchmetrics said — and with celebrities securing 22 percent and eclipsing influencers, who secured only a 6 percent share.

During couture, brands’ owned media placements proved more “value-efficient than those of influencers, on average generating almost six times more value,” Launchmetrics found. However, celebrity placements yielded the highest value.

Video content posted during the men’s shows was 1.7 times more valuable than photos, while TikTok emerged as the most efficient platform for generating MIV, even if Instagram garnered 52 percent share of channel, versus 13 percent for TikTok, Launchmetrics noted.

Brand rankings came in a second report released after the webinar, with Kim Jones’ show for Dior Men coming out on top of Paris Men’s Fashion Week with $63.8 million in MIV, and the data firm calling the French house “masters of strategic content.”

“By utilizing relevant keywords, their content acted as a strategic currency which contributed to over half of the show’s MIV,” Launchmetrics said, adding that celebrity voices generated 52 percent of Dior’s MIV, headlined by Tomorrow x Together and South Korean actor Yeon Jun.

Pharrell Williams’ collection for Louis Vuitton, staged at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and billed as an “homage to mankind,” ranked second among the men’s spring 2025 shows, generating $48.8 million in MIV.

Loewe came in third at $17.7 million, Kenzo in fourth at $10.6 million and Dries Van Noten at $5.4 million, fueled by heightened media interest in the Belgian designer’s swan song show after nearly four decades in fashion.

Dries Van Noten took his final runway bow on June 22 during men’s fashion week in Paris.

Rick Owens, Hermès, Ami, Wales Bonner and Sacai rounded out the top 10.

Dior also dominated haute couture week, ranking first with $38.7 million in MIV and propelled by such celebrity attendees as Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Venus Williams and Blackpink member Jisoo.

Chanel’s fall 2024 couture collection attracted heavy media attention following the departure of creative director Virginie Viard a few weeks prior, securing the French house $19.1 million in media impact value. The celebrity impact was faint, however, with “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink securing the top placement valued at $607,000 — less than a tenth of what J.Lo yielded for Dior.

Nipping at Chanel’s pearl-trimmed heels, Schiaparelli garnered $18.3 million in MIV and Balenciaga $16.7 million. Giorgio Armani Privé came in fifth with $9.2 million.

Jean Paul Gaultier, whose latest guest designer was Nicolas Di Felice, the buzzy talent behind the rejuvenation of Courrèges, jumped four spots in the ranking to come in at sixth, making the house “one to watch,” according to Launchmetrics. Thom Browne, Elie Saab, Stéphane Rolland and Viktor & Rolf rounded out the top 10.

A look from Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Nicolas Di Felice for fall 2024.

Best of WWD