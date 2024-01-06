Diplomatic dip for France as African nations seek out stronger partners

French diplomacy in Africa weakened considerably in 2023 as former allies steered their foreign policies elsewhere in the wake of military coups and general political upheaval. A new law making it harder for foreigners to immigrate to France has compounded matters.

French interests in Africa face monumental challenges in 2024 – especially following the toppling of leaders in Niger and Burkina Faso – which, like Mali, are former French military strongholds in the restive Sahel region.

A lengthy partnership with Gabon, a key player in central Africa, was similarly brought to an end by an abrupt coup.

France is seeing a watershed moment in its ties with Africa, says Babacar Ndiaye, a senior fellow at the Timbuktu Institute in Senegal, who says relations are "probably the worst since the beginning of colonisation and slavery".

The five-country alliance known as the G5 Sahel, partnered with France to fight terrorism across the desolate territory, has meanwhile collapsed.

Its remaining members, Chad and Mauritania, suggest the total dissolution of the alliance is near.

Rising nationalism

France’s embassy in Niger's capital Niamey closed during the first days of 2024 amid anti-French sentiment that has reinforced support for military juntas who show little interest in ensuring democracy and security.

Even the head of the European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has warned that Europe's strategy in the region is a failure.



