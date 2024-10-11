Dippin' Dots Brings This Flavor Out of ‘Retire-“mint”’ After 6 Years of Fans Begging

Mint Chocolate Dippin' Dots are back

The fan-favorite Dippin' Dots flavor Mint Chocolate is coming "straight outta retire-mint!"

For six years, the innovative ice cream brand has been getting "overwhelming customer demand" to resurrect the cool and refreshing flavor, they said in a press release. Each cup combines their signature mini balls of Mint and Creamy Chocolate.

“Bringing this classic flavor back is our way of showing how much we value our loyal customers and our commitment to delivering the treats they love," Dippin' Dots vice president of marketing Kimmra Hingher said in a statement.

"We’re excited to see the buzz from those trying it for the first time and the thrill from those who’ve missed it!"



The returning flavor will be available throughout the U.S. at locations including theme parks, stadiums, zoos, arenas, Dippin' Dots storefronts and shopping centers. Mint Chocolate fanatics can also purchase the flavor online in bulk.

Among the many Dippin' Dots fans are Philadelphia Eagles alum Jason Kelce and brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “The best thing about any amusement park is not the rides,” Jason, 36, said in a clip from his New Heights podcast shared to Instagram in October 2023. “It’s the Dippin’ Dots.”

“It’s the ice cream of the future that has been the ice cream of the future now for 40 years and has never made it outside of amusement parks,” he joked.

Travis, 35, then revealed that Dippin' Dots actually made it to his teammate Patrick Mahomes' home . He has a freezer full of them in his garage, said Travis.

A few weeks after the podcast, Jason was able to secure his own Dippin Dots freezer for the Eagles offensive lineman when he was still on the team. Jason's favorite flavor is not Mint Chocolate but rather Banana Split, according to the brand.

Other popular food chains have resurrected beloved items at the request of fans. Taco Bell brought back their mouthwatering double-decker taco, which was last available in December 2023, after a fan called the restaurant chain "cowards."

Moral of the story? Ask and you shall receive!

