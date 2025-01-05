Director Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's Husband, Dead At 47

Filmmaker Jeff Baena has died at the age of 47.

Baena died by suicide on Friday, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner. His death was first reported by TMZ.

The screenwriter and director was known for his work on independent films, and was married to actor Aubrey Plaza. Their relationship dated back more than a decade, and they frequently collaborated on movies, with Baena directing 2014′s “Life After Beth,” 2017′s “The Little Hours” and 2022′s “Spin Me Round,” all of which featured Plaza. She revealed publicly in 2021 that they had tied the knot.

Jeff Baena, left, and Aubrey Plaza attend a party in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, on May 21, 2016. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Baena was also known for co-writing the 2004 comedy “I Heart Huckabees.”

